Welcome to Little Italy in the heart of NSW, where it's estimated that 60% of the town's residents have Italian ancestors. Griffith's restaurant scene makes it the food-and-wine capital of the Riverina, with two points to note: food means Italian food, and wine means cellar-door tastings – few wineries have restaurants.

Read More

Although designed in part by architect and town planner Walter Burley Griffin (famed for Canberra's unique streetscapes), Griffith won't knock your socks off at first sight. If you dig a little deeper, though, you'll find some pretty heritage architecture.

Griffith's other claim to fame (which locals would probably rather forget) is that it was the hideout of underworld crime boss Robert Trimbole, the subject of Australian TV series Underbelly: A Tale of Two Cities.

All in all, Griffith's an interesting place. La vita e bella!

Read Less