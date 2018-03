Welcome to Parque Nacional Talampaya

The spectacular rock formations and canyons of this dusty desert national park are evidence of the erosive creativity of water; these days it's hard to believe that water and ice ever existed here. The sandstone cliffs are amazing, as are the distant surrounding mountains. Talampaya is relatively close to fossil-rich Parque Provincial Ischigualasto in San Juan province, and it’s easy to combine the two if you have your own transportation or visit with a tour.