Welcome to Chilecito

With a gorgeous situation among low rocky hills, backed by the Sierra de Famantina (a range of mammoth, snowcapped peaks), Chilecito, a mere pit stop for most on RN 40, has several interesting things to see, including an abandoned cableway leading to a mine high in the sierra. With the intense heat, its mining heritage and the slopes around town dotted with cardón cacti, Chilecito has a Wild West feel and is an appealing place to spend a few quiet days. It’s also a base for spectacular excursions into the sierra.