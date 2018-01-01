Welcome to Laugharne (Talacharn)

Handsome little Laugharne (pronounced 'larn') sits above the tide-washed shores of the Taf Estuary, overlooked by a Norman castle. Dylan Thomas, one of Wales' greatest writers, spent the last four years of his life here, during which time he produced some of his most inspired work, including Under Milk Wood. The town is one of the inspirations for this play's fictional village of Llareggub (spell it backwards and you'll get the gist).

