Welcome to Laugharne (Talacharn)
Handsome little Laugharne (pronounced 'larn') sits above the tide-washed shores of the Taf Estuary, overlooked by a Norman castle. Dylan Thomas, one of Wales' greatest writers, spent the last four years of his life here, during which time he produced some of his most inspired work, including Under Milk Wood. The town is one of the inspirations for this play's fictional village of Llareggub (spell it backwards and you'll get the gist).
On Thomas' first visit to Laugharne he described it as the 'strangest town in Wales', but returned repeatedly throughout his restless life. Dylan and Caitlin Thomas are buried in a grave marked by a simple, white, wooden cross in the churchyard of medieval St Martin's Church, on the northern edge of the town.
Top experiences in Laugharne (Talacharn)
