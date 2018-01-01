Welcome to Bangor
St Deiniol established a monastery here in the 6th century, which grew up into Bangor’s sweet little cathedral. The main university building sits above it on a ridge, its contours aping those of the cathedral. Bangor University was founded in 1884 and it is now rated as the best university in Wales and one of the top 15 in the UK. During term time 10,000 students swell the city's population.
3-Day Northern Ireland Small-Group Tour from Dublin
Day 1 Departing Dublin at 09am you will travel north towards the border with Northern Ireland. From here it is a short journey into the city of Belfast famous for its industrial past and turbulent history. After a short tour of some of the key areas of the city you will arrive in the newly redeveloped Titanic Quarter where you will have time for lunch and perhaps a visit to the award-winning museum. Other options here include a visit to the SS Nomadic, the last surviving White Star Line steamship, the fascinating Titanic’s Dock and Pump-House or perhaps take a black cab tour of the city. Later in the afternoon you will leave the city and travel into the countryside of County Down for a visit to the world famous house and gardens at Mount Stewart before arriving in the seaside resort town of Bangor - your base for the next two nights.Day 2 Today you will follow one of the world’s great driving routes – the Causeway Coastal route through the beautiful scenery of the Antrim Coast and Glens. The tour follows the coast road from Larne to the world famous Giants’ Causeway. Along the way you will makes stops in attractive historic villages such as Glenarm and Ballycastle as well as the scenic attractions such as the Cushendun Caves and the many viewpoints along this stunning coastline. In the afternoon you will have a chance to explore the incredible rock formations at the Giant’s Causeway. Several places along today’s route were used as filming location for the TV series “Game of Thrones” and the last stop of the day will be at the stunning “Dark Hedges” - make sure your camera still has some battery power left! From here you return to Bangor for another night.Day 3 Another day full of contrasts and fascinating visits starting with a trip along the Ards Peninsula – a great favorite with holiday makers from all over Northern Ireland. At Portaferry we take a boat across the mouth of Strangford Lough to visit Castle Ward with its 18th century mansion, extensive gardens and grounds, estate walks and for “Game of Thrones” enthusiasts, the location of Winterfell and other scenes. From here it is a short drive to Downpatrick, site of the burial place of St Patrick, Ireland’s patron saint. You will have time for lunch here and perhaps a visit to Down Cathedral or the St Patricks centre. In the afternoon the tour continues along the coast, with the brooding granite peaks of the Mourne Mountains on one side and the Irish sea on the other. After a detour into the heart of the mountains, through an area of traditional farms with their fascinating field patterns and huge stone walls you will reach the coast again on the shores of Carlingford Lough for the final stop of the day. From here you return back across the border and travel south to Dublin arriving around 7pm
Private Conwy Valley Day Trip from Bangor with Hotel Transport
At the beginning of your driver-guided day trip you will be picked up from your hotel in Bangor. Your tour then starts in one of Wales’ World Heritage sites – the strategically important Conwy with its castle, walls, bridges and harbour.Next travel into the valley to visit isolated villages, with pretty houses, lonely churches and historic sites, where the Romans made their mark two thousand years ago. The Conwy Valley is famous for producing food of the highest quality and an innovative Bodnant Food Centre the showcases the region’s products but is also an opportunity to sample and learn about their production and development.You can also visit one or more farms during the day, to see at first-hand how the local farmers and growers live and work, before returning back to your hotel in Bangor.
Snowdonia Scenes and Caernarfon Castle Private Day Trip from Bangor
Start your driver-guided day trip with a hotel pickup from your accommodation in Bangor and set off to admire the home to the tallest mountain in England and Wales. The mountains of Snowdonia create an ever-changing and awe-inspiring vista of rock and clouds. You can choose a short walk to get closer… or a much longer one if you prefer! Amid these mountains were born the myths and legends that have inspired generations of locals and visitors and during the tour you will visit a real world–class big hitter while learning about this – Caernarfon Castle. The Castle and its walled town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and you can discover its immense history as you walk in the footsteps of the powerful men who once owned it.At the end of the tour you will have transport back to your hotel in Bangor.
Isle of Anglesey Private Day Trip from Bangor
Start this day trip to Isle of Anglesey with a hotel pickup from your accommodation in Bangor at the time suitable for you and your party.The coastline offers many opportunities for a rich experience – from Penmon with its lighthouse and Puffin Island, an historic lifeboat at Moelfre to seeing the seabirds rolling in the wind at South Stack (and another lighthouse). You are then on to a beach stretching as far as the eye can seewell until you reach the ruins of St Dwynwen’s, the patron saint of Welsh lovers, on an island accessible at low tide. If the past is your thing, you can travel through prehistory, visiting Iron Age and Celtic sites in an astonishing state of preservation to seeing a picture-perfect castle in its moat at Beaumaris.
Bridges and Swellies RIB Tour from Menai Bridge
Going under Thomas Telford’s Menai Suspension Bridge, past Church Island with its fifteenth-century St Tysilio’s church. You will then enter the infamous Swellies, with its shipwrecks, rocks and whirlpools. You whip under the Britannia Bridge to spot the Lions and salute Lord Nelson’s statue.After viewing Plas Newydd, you return to Menai Bridge and on to see some of the amazing homes known locally as ‘Millionaires Row’. After passing Garth Pier, the second-longest pier in Wales, at Bangor, you turn to zip back to Menai Bridge.This is an exciting open water tour on a fast but comfortable RIB. Lifejackets are provided. Dress for temperatures 5-7 degrees lower than those on the day. Though not required, splash-proof clothing may help on windier days.