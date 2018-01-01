Ha Giang 3-Day Adventure Tour from Hanoi with Family Stay

Day 1 Hanoi - Ha Giang - Yen Minh( L, D)Your tour guide will collect you at 7:30am from your hotel in Hanoi to begin your adventure. As you travel away from the crowded city, you'll notice the landscape change. Stop for lunch at a local restaurant in Tuyen Quang. Along the way, enjoy the delightful landscapes of the mountainous land, the charm of terraced rice fields, and the magnificent, soaring mountain ranges which dominate the skyline. Arrive in Yen Minh at around 5pm where you will have free time to explore the Dzao village and twin mountains of Tam Son. You'll also be able to enjoy some local specialties such as rice rolls with eggs as you have dinner and stay overnight with a Dzao family.- A 395 km drive/ 7 hours traveling by car.Day 2 Yen Minh - Dong Van - Meo Vac - Ha Giang - (B , L, D)After purchasing the mandatory permit at the immigration office, set off down some of the most beautiful stretches of road in the country. Along the way, stop to visit the palace of an influential Hmong family who were once part of the opium trade in Ha Giang. To get to the palace, which was designed using the ancient principles of Feng Shui, you must first pass through a thick pine forest. You can then explore the rooms and grounds of the palace before heading to Dong Van for lunch. You will then travel from Dong Van to Meo Vac Valley over the Ma Pi Leng Pass which perches on the edge of a mighty mountain range. The views from here are simply incredible, looking out over the winding Nho Que River and stretching into the distance. You will descend into Meo Vac Valley, a beautiful valley situated very close to the Chinese border before completing the drive to Ha Giang. Arrive in Ha Giang at around 6pm where you will have dinner and spend the night in the homestay of a Tay family.- A 250 km/ 5 hours traveling by car.Day 3 Ha Giang - Ha Noi - (B , L, D)Today may be the last day of your trip, but there's still time to take in some more of the captivating sights and culture in the north of Vietnam. You'll take a road less traveled, following the river and snaking from pass to pass and through the hills of the central area of North Vietnam. You may get quite a bit of attention from the locals as not many people know this route and your presence may be somewhat of a surprise to them. Visit Duong Lam Village where you can visit hundreds of ancient houses before making a short stop for lunch in local restaurant. You will then make the last leg of the journey, arriving back at your hotel before dark.- A 300 km/ 6 hours traveling by car.