6-Day Off The Beaten Track Tour of North Vietnam from Hanoi
Day 1 Ha Noi - Ha Giang (L, D)8:00 departure to Road No. 2 Hanoi-Viet Tri-Tuyen Quang-Ha Giang. Excellent lunch among gardens in Tan Quang; arrival in Ha Giang around 18:00. We go to a nearby Tay village, where we have diner and spend the night in a family stilted house. Day 2 Ha Giang - Dong Van (B, L, D)After purchasing the mandatory permit at the Immigration Office, we take the first spectacular road, which leads to Dong Van, a series of long passes and deep valleys. Lunch in the small mountain town of Tam Son. We then cross a landscape of pine forest and arrive at the astonishing King of the H’mong’s Palace. Arrival in Dong Van around 18:00. Diner in a local restaurant and hotel night. Day 3 Dong Van - Ma Phi Leng - Meo Vac - Cao Bang (B, L, D)An absolutely unforgettable day! It starts with the visit of the market of Dong Van, We then drive to the most astonishing road in Vietnam, which climbs on 15 km up to the top of the Ma Pi Leng Pass, through a gigantic maze of lime peaks, "stone forests", and canyons unique in the world. We then go down into the valley of Meo Vac, visit Meo Vac market. We then continue snaking through the mountains, cross the river, and arrive in Cao Bang town, where we have diner and spend the night. Day 4 Cao Bang- Ban Gioc Waterfall (B, L, D)We start early to take the mountain road Cao Bang - Ban Gioc Waterfall. We will take about 2 hours drive to visit Ban Gioc waterfalls, the highest and most spectacular in the area. Enjoy an imposing sight of Ban Gioc waterfalls and relax freely with plenty of time for photos. You will then visit Nguom Ngao “Tiger Cave”. Dinner and overnight at homestay.Day 5 Cao Bang - Ba Be Lake (B, L, D)A treat! Breakfast at hotel, then 3 hours drive to Cho Ra for lunch. We will reach to the house owner’s boat, who takes you through the entire length of the 3 connected lakes (Ba Be - “3 bays”) and up the Nang River, to an astonishing site: Dong Puong, an enormous tunnel 300-long that the river has dug through a lime mountain. The boat then enter to Ba Be lake. If it hots We can have a swim in crystal clear waters before you visit the stilt houses of the Tay community in Coc Toc village, where you will spend the night in Mr Linh's Homestay.Day 6 Ba Be Lake - Hanoi (B, L)We stroll along the riverfront, visit some lovely villages and hike the upper reaches of the lake, in an area marked by massive limestone cliffs and mountains. On the way, we pay a visit Pac Ngoi village where the local people still keeps the traditional stilt house then enter Hua Ma cave famous with thousand of stalactites and columns. After lunch in a local restaurant, it is our journey back to Hanoi, arriving there at around 6pm.
Ha Giang 3-Day Adventure Tour from Hanoi with Family Stay
Day 1 Hanoi - Ha Giang - Yen Minh( L, D)Your tour guide will collect you at 7:30am from your hotel in Hanoi to begin your adventure. As you travel away from the crowded city, you'll notice the landscape change. Stop for lunch at a local restaurant in Tuyen Quang. Along the way, enjoy the delightful landscapes of the mountainous land, the charm of terraced rice fields, and the magnificent, soaring mountain ranges which dominate the skyline. Arrive in Yen Minh at around 5pm where you will have free time to explore the Dzao village and twin mountains of Tam Son. You'll also be able to enjoy some local specialties such as rice rolls with eggs as you have dinner and stay overnight with a Dzao family.- A 395 km drive/ 7 hours traveling by car.Day 2 Yen Minh - Dong Van - Meo Vac - Ha Giang - (B , L, D)After purchasing the mandatory permit at the immigration office, set off down some of the most beautiful stretches of road in the country. Along the way, stop to visit the palace of an influential Hmong family who were once part of the opium trade in Ha Giang. To get to the palace, which was designed using the ancient principles of Feng Shui, you must first pass through a thick pine forest. You can then explore the rooms and grounds of the palace before heading to Dong Van for lunch. You will then travel from Dong Van to Meo Vac Valley over the Ma Pi Leng Pass which perches on the edge of a mighty mountain range. The views from here are simply incredible, looking out over the winding Nho Que River and stretching into the distance. You will descend into Meo Vac Valley, a beautiful valley situated very close to the Chinese border before completing the drive to Ha Giang. Arrive in Ha Giang at around 6pm where you will have dinner and spend the night in the homestay of a Tay family.- A 250 km/ 5 hours traveling by car.Day 3 Ha Giang - Ha Noi - (B , L, D)Today may be the last day of your trip, but there's still time to take in some more of the captivating sights and culture in the north of Vietnam. You'll take a road less traveled, following the river and snaking from pass to pass and through the hills of the central area of North Vietnam. You may get quite a bit of attention from the locals as not many people know this route and your presence may be somewhat of a surprise to them. Visit Duong Lam Village where you can visit hundreds of ancient houses before making a short stop for lunch in local restaurant. You will then make the last leg of the journey, arriving back at your hotel before dark.- A 300 km/ 6 hours traveling by car.
Motorbike hagiang tour with 03 days 2 nights
Motorbike hagiang tour with 03 days 2 nights Ha Giang City – Bac Me – Meo Vac – Đong Van – Yen Minh – Quan Ba - Ha Giang city. Itinerary: Day 1: Ha Giang City - Phuong Thien – Bac Me Town – La village (85km). (L,D) Take a motorcycle visit the village of the Tay, it is the most beautiful villages of Ha Giang Vietnam as well as at two villages of Phuong Do and Phuong Thien. After that relax and bath in the waterfall #6 before going to Bac Me district, you will continue to enjoy the beauty of the jungle and rice fields. You will have lunch in a small local restaurant on the way. After lunch continue to La village, which is a village of Tay tribe, very beautyful and peaceful. It is a village in Ha Giang which retains the traditional beauty of culture, stilt house, traditional costumes and their own language…and typical, without color of tourism development. Trek around in the village before dinner and Stay overnight with Tay’s family in there. Day 2: : La Village – Meo Vac - Dong Van (125km). (B,L,D) After breakfast, then leave the home stay. Take motorcycle to enter to centre of Dong Van karst plateau geopark. On the road visit some villages of white H’mong people. Take a rest in Meo Vac town before take motorcycle to drive to Dong Van via Ma Pi Leng pass. The most beautiful pass in Vietnam, majestic landscape,... deepest valley Southeast Asia. Climb up to the nice view poit on the top of mountain to see the sun set. Come back and stay one night in Dong Van old quarter. Day 3: Dong Van –Quan Ba - Ha Giang (145km). (B,L) After breakfast, take motorcycle go back to Ha Giang city. On the road visit some villages of white H’mong people, the Vuong’s family palace (H'mong king palace), peaceful town of Tam Son (Quan Ba) with the fairy twin mountains and very beautiful mountain landscape After back to Ha Giang city you could stay one more night in Ha Giang City or go to Ha Noi by sleeping bus.
5 Day Motorbike Discovery Ha Giang Yen Minh Dong Van Meo Vac from Hanoi
Day 1 Hanoi – Ha Giang City (320km) We will leave Hanoi at 8pm in the evening by a comfortable sleeper bus. The journey takes about 8.5 hours. Day 2 Hà Giang – Quản Bạ – Lao Và Chải (Yên Minh) 70km Meals: Local Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Arrive Ha Giang city at 5am in the morning. We get ready and pick up our motorbikes from Ha Giang city. Have early breakfast and coffee. Then, start our motorbike adventure to the land called “Heaven on Earth” at 7am. We will drive through small villages and past vast agricultural landscapes and the sweeping mountains of the North. Lunch in Quan Ba town (after passing Heaven Gate) Overnight in Yen Minh. Here we need to get a permit for you in order to stay over night in town because you are foreigners Day3 Yên Minh – Đồng Văn (100km) Meals: Local Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner After breakfast, we leave Yen Minh for Dong Van around 8am. Overnight in Dong Van town. Drive pass Phố Cáo, Sủng Là. We will stop by these villages to visit H’mong families and interact with the locals. It’s once again a very enjoyable ride today that you will see amazing mountain view of the Rock Plateau. Also, stop and visit the infamous Vuong Palace, a H’mong family of high rank during French colonial rule this palace attracts keen interest from architecturally minded visitors due to its mixed style of European and Chinese architecture Day 4 Đồng Văn – Lũng Cú – Mèo Vạc (100km) Meals: Local Breakfast, Picnic Lunch, Dinner Today is a Sunday which means we get the opportunity to visit the vibrant Dong Van market where regional wares are brought and sold by various minority groups. After the market, we travel to Lung Cu flagpole where is about 24km from the central of Dong Van district. Lung Cu mount is liken as “a high forehead of the motherland” where marks the extreme North of our country. From its top, visitors can see the whole of beautiful and spectacular landscape. When we are in Lung Cu, we also will visit a small village. Turn around back to Dong Van, then drive to the peak of Ma Pi Leng which gives stunning views of the mountains and sweeping valleys. We arrive Meo Vac in late afternoon Overnight at a local guesthouse. Day 5 Mèo Vạc- Yên Minh- Quản Bạ – Hà Giang (150km) Meals: Local Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Today is the toughest ride out of the 4 days because of the long distance. We leave Meo Vac around 7am in the morning after our breakfast. We expect to arrive Ha Giang around 5:00pm. Take plenty breaks on the way back. Stop at a local coffee shop in Ha Giang city to rest and review our trip. Wash up and have a dinner at a local restaurant, then return our bikes at the bike rental place. Our sleeper bus leaves at 8:00pm. We begin our journey back to Hanoi with a good night sleep on the bus. Arrive Hanoi at 5:00am on the next day.
Daily trip Ha Giang Trekking Tour from Ha Giang
8:00: Arrive at the meeting point at Ha Giang city The driver will pick you up go to the Thon Tha village ( the villages of Mong, Tay People is ethnic monorities living together). Explore the life of the locals in this rural area. 9:00: Visit Thon Tha village, Waterfall number 7, one of the famous areas in Ha Giang Enjoy the beauty of mountains on the way in Ha Giang 12:00: Traditinal lunch is served 13:00: Back to hostel. The tour end. Highlights Explore Vietnam's beautiful countryside on an immersion in Ha Giang See gorgeous natural landscapes: from mountains and valleys to green meadows and waterfalls Learn about the simple life in local villages and chat with residents Taste an array of authentic Vietnamese cuisine Choose between two options for the night: a convenient stay at a hotel or residing with a local family Enjoy convenient roundtrip transfers from Hanoi and the services of an English speaking guide.
