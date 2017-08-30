Welcome to Montgomery
Mystery Tour in Montgomery AL
Montgomery Mystery Tours boarding location is downtown Montgomery Visitors Bureau, which is at Union Station on 300 Waters Street. Each traveler receives a ready to frame painted ticket voucher. We begin all tours with a songs taught to us by the original FREEDOM RIDERS. We travel to several locations throughout the city stopping at various historical attractions for photos or admissions. Travelers are able to win prizes playing MORE THAN TRIVIA OR MORE THAN KARAOKE, songs performed by Alabama Artists or written by famous Alabamians. Recite Movie lines from films produced in Alabama or share a bit of history makes for great fun. We'll have group discussions based on truth and reconciliation about Americas history and encourage participants to engage in what we call American Citizenship.Tour HighlightsMontgomery Mystery Tour explores 19th century architecture and the homes of civil rights pioneers, Old Alabama Town is collection of over 40 authentically restored 19th and 20th century buildings located with in the downtown area.Located in downtown Montgomery, the Museum of Alabama is the only destination where you can explore Alabama's past from prehistory to present. We'll discover the land, the first Alabama and 14,000 years of Native American Culture. More than 800 artifacts, hundreds of images and documents from Civil War, industrialization, world wars, civil rights the race to the moon, and more. Families can dress in period costume, play with toys from bygone eras, make their own crafts listen to stories and more, The Dexter Parsonage historic home to 12 pastors of the Dexter Avenue King memorial Church from 1920-1992 was restored in 2003. Visitors to the Parsonage will experience the actual residence where Dr. King and his family lived from 1954 to 1960.Freedom Riders Museum learn how 21 young people helped to change our nations history using nonviolent protest. Black and white, male and female, non of them were older than 21. They stepped off the bus at this station knowingly violence would ensue their arrival. Explore works of art inspired by the rides and share your story in our video exhibit. Civil Rights Memorial Center features a biblical reference to justice quoted by Dr. King , bears the names of 40 men, women and children who lost their lives between 1955 and 1968 in the struggle for racial equality.Discover Montgomery's best kept secret at the Equal Justice Initiative located at former Slave Depot in the heart of commerce street where slaves were kept before auction. It's a memorable and moving experience!
Memphis Heritage Attraction Pass
This Memphis Heritage Attraction Pass provides instant access with admission into four attractions that have really created and shaped the History of Memphis. National Civil Rights Museum is steadfast in its mission to share the culture and lessons from the American Civil Rights Movement and explore how this significant era continues to shape equality and freedom globally. Established in 1991, the National Civil Rights Museum is located at the former Lorraine Motel, where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968. Through interactive exhibits, historic collections, dynamic speakers and special events, the museum offers visitors a chance to walk through history and learn more about a tumultuous and inspiring period of change. Ernest Withers Gallery Withers played a key roll in the Civil Rights Movement as a result of his photographic document of the Emmett Till trial. He was witness to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Medgar Evers Funeral, the Integration of Little Rock High School, the Memphis Sanitation Workers' Strike and the Martin Luther King, Jr. assassination and funeral. Wither's civil rights photographs are known for their immediacy and directness that stems from his use of a normal-focus lens. His nearness to events were not only physical but also ideological. Withers photographed the quiet dignity of Martin Luther king Jr. on one of the desegregated buses in Montgomery, Alabama as well as the violence that marred the strike of the Sanitation Workers in Memphis, Tennessee. He was in the midst of the action. The Blues Hall of Fame Museum celebrates the performers, music, literature and contributors to this great American art form. Exhibits feature guitars, harmonicas and a piano that belonged to blues greats! Also on display are flashy stage costumes, original artwork and historic photos. The interactive touch screens offer fascinating narratives, complete blues recordings, and video clips. This state of the art facility celebrates the lives and the music of each Hall of Fame individual as well as the history of the music and the literature produced through the blues timeline. Memphis Music Hall of Fame introduces you to the heroes of Memphis music. It’s a fun, interactive experience that’s as outrageous as our Hall of Fame inductees. More than a century ago, music began pouring into Memphis, Tennessee. Musicians of all races and backgrounds came together and, for the love of music, created a sound that changed the cultural complexion of the world forever. America’s music exploded out of Memphis. Today, the Memphis Music Hall of Fame honors many of the greatest musicians of all time, who created this city’s musical legacy, and who shook our planet to the core!
University of Alabama Campus Tour
Explore the historic campus of The University of Alabama on one of our open air, low-speed vehicles with your own personal tour guide and witness the history and traditions of the Crimson Tide. This campus tour last approximately 90 minutes with 30+ points of interest and your tour guide will meet you at your preferred pickup location and bring you back after. This informative tour on one of our 6 passenger carts will showcase the entire history of the campus in an open air environment with various stops and opportunities for photographs. Along the way you will see landmarks on this tour such as: Bear Bryant Museum, President’s Mansion, Bryant-Denny Stadium, The Walk of Champions, The Quad, Denny Chimes, Foster Auditorium, Coleman Coliseum, The Gorgas House, Bryce Hospital and many more.
Tuscaloosa Bar Golf Pub Crawl
Visit Tuscaloosa's best beer establishments while playing your finest round of golf ever.Our bar golf party provides your group with all the necessary equipment such as private golf cart, caddie, mobile putting green, set of putters, and drinks at every "hole," or bar. Visit five to six local bars and play a hole at each; your score is calculated based on drink type, putting, and penalties. As with golf, the person with the lowest scores wins at the end of the game. Cost of drinks is not included in the price of the tour.Dressing up is encouraged, laughing and fun are guaranteed. Have a blast with your group visiting the best hangouts around this Championship Town and earn bragging rights along the way. Your tour guide will be dressed in a traditional caddy uniform and you can instantly earn points by dressing in your own golf attire. You'll get a ton of fun photos and make some cool funny memories with your friends.
Private Civil Rights Tour
Select between a 3-hour tour or 6-hour in-depth tour, both of which allow entry into some historical museums. Our tour will begin with a short preview with a brief questions and answers portion and next, we will began our (driving/ Walking tour) of the civil right sites throughout the city of Montgomery. We will work our way past the historical Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr helped to organize the Montgomery Bus Boycott in the church's basement and also visit short drive away the Dexter Baptist Church Parsonage, which served as home to twelve pastors of the church between 1920 and 1992.The group will also see Alabama State Capitol, First Baptist Church, Alabama State University, Trinity Lutheran Church, Ms. Rosa Parks Apartment, Greyhound Bus Station, Holt Street Baptist Church, and much more. Our private professional tour guide will show you the best of Montgomery Alabama has to offer.Note: This is a Private walking / driving tour that uses your vehicle. We can arrange for a rental vehicle for the tour at an additional cost, if arranged ahead of time with the supplier.
Muscle Shoals Sound Studio tour in Sheffield Alabama
The guided tour starts at the bottom of the hour in the basement of the iconic studio with an overview of the albums recorded there, two short videos and a some rock and roll surprises! Next is the "listening porch" and how it contributes to the success of the recording studio. The tour then goes back inside to the main studio to see the control room, isolation booths, original furniture, instruments and, of course, music. For the musicians this is not a "hands off" studio tour. Give the drums a whirl, or play a bass guitar that was played by Swamper David Hood or Jimmy Johnson as well as the piano used in Kodachrome, Old Time Rock and Roll, and other mega hits. The tour guides entertain questions as the tour progresses as well as taking questions at the end of the approximately 50 minute tour. The tour ends in the gift shop where merchandise available for purchase includes the original design T-shirt worn by Mick Jagger, Willie Nelson, Linda Rondstadt, Ronnie Van Zant, Keiffer Sutherland and numerous other celebrities.