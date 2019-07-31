West Austin

For outdoor recreation beyond Lady Bird Lake, plus a few great places to relax and waste away the afternoon, head west. Parks along Lake Austin draw hikers and nature lovers, while Hamilton Springs Pool is a gorgeous place to take a refreshing dip. Dripping Springs is the gateway to the Hill Country and keeps Austin day-trippers happy with wineries, new microbreweries and distilleries, and great restaurants.

Explore West Austin

    Mt Bonnell

    On the weekend, you might find yourself tiptoeing around a wedding ceremony at Mt Bonnell, the highest point in the city at 775ft. This pretty overlook…

    Mayfield House & Nature Preserve

    Did somebody say peacocks? Kids will love gawking at these showy birds while exploring the riverside trails and grounds at this low-key park beside Lake…

