Food, Brews and Hiking Tour of New England

Day 1: Meet & greet in NYC in the morning with your new tour mates. We travel north to New York's Hudson Valley region. We take a group hike in the Mohonk Preserve with its dramatic cliffs and views. After our hike, we go to the Brooklyn Cider House to sample crisp, dry ciders and celebrate the bounty of this famous apple region. Late afternoon we will drive to Albany for the night. Day 2: Today we explore the rugged beauty of Vermont, stopping to sample the flavors of the state throughout the day. Driving along must-see Route 100, you will feel like you've entered a Norman Rockwell painting. Famous for its pastoral farmlands and agricultural bounty, we make multiple stops along the route at various cider mills, dairy farms, breweries and maple sugar shacks, exploring the flavours that make Vermont farm products so desirable. Some highlights include Long Trail Brewery, Cabot Creamery and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Factory. The State of Vermont also has the most breweries per capita, giving us many options for exploring a variety of beer styles. We arrive in the university town of Burlington for the night and explore one of the best "beer cities" in the USA.Day 3: Free morning to further explore downtown Burlington with its car-free centre, interesting shops and cafes. In the afternoon we head to New Hampshire. In Franconia Notch State Park, we take a group hike before heading to Woodstock, NH for the evening.Day 4: We traverse the White Mountains of New Hampshire along the Kancamagus Highway; one of the most scenic drives in the U.S. Stops along the way for photographing the landscape and taking short hikes to enjoy the remote wilderness of the area. We continue on through the State of Maine, arriving in Bar Harbor for the evening.Day 5: We spend the entire day exploring Acadia National Park, visiting highlights of the park and a hike on Cadillac Mountain. In the evening, we return back to town for an optional Sunset Whale Watching Tour.Day 6: Taking the scenic coastal route, we stop in quaint villages and roadside clam shacks for lunch and Freeport, ME; headquarters of LL Bean. Free time to shop the outlets. We visit the colonial city of Portsmouth, NH to explore downtown and its famous breweries. Arriving in Boston, we dine in Cambridge with free time to explore the campus of Harvard University.Day 7: Free day to explore Boston. Walk the length of the Freedom Trail, taking in historical sites of the city. An opportunity to tour breweries, visit Fenway Park and the most known bar in Boston, Cheers! You guide will make tailored suggestions according to your interests.Day 8: Making our way back to New York, we make stops along coastal towns. We may stop at the beach for a swim in the Atlantic Ocean, artsy small coastal communities or a stop in the hip college town of Providence. We drive to the hotel in New York City for the end of the tour.