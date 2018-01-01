Welcome to Freeport
Freeport's fame and fortune began a century ago when Leon Leonwood Bean opened a shop to sell equipment and provisions to hunters and fishermen heading north into the Maine woods. His success later brought other retailers to the area, making Freeport what it is today.
In July and August, LL Bean sponsors free Saturday-evening concerts (called Summer in the Park) in Freeport at Discovery Park.
Top experiences in Freeport
Freeport activities
Food, Brews and Hiking Tour of New England
Day 1: Meet & greet in NYC in the morning with your new tour mates. We travel north to New York's Hudson Valley region. We take a group hike in the Mohonk Preserve with its dramatic cliffs and views. After our hike, we go to the Brooklyn Cider House to sample crisp, dry ciders and celebrate the bounty of this famous apple region. Late afternoon we will drive to Albany for the night. Day 2: Today we explore the rugged beauty of Vermont, stopping to sample the flavors of the state throughout the day. Driving along must-see Route 100, you will feel like you've entered a Norman Rockwell painting. Famous for its pastoral farmlands and agricultural bounty, we make multiple stops along the route at various cider mills, dairy farms, breweries and maple sugar shacks, exploring the flavours that make Vermont farm products so desirable. Some highlights include Long Trail Brewery, Cabot Creamery and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Factory. The State of Vermont also has the most breweries per capita, giving us many options for exploring a variety of beer styles. We arrive in the university town of Burlington for the night and explore one of the best "beer cities" in the USA.Day 3: Free morning to further explore downtown Burlington with its car-free centre, interesting shops and cafes. In the afternoon we head to New Hampshire. In Franconia Notch State Park, we take a group hike before heading to Woodstock, NH for the evening.Day 4: We traverse the White Mountains of New Hampshire along the Kancamagus Highway; one of the most scenic drives in the U.S. Stops along the way for photographing the landscape and taking short hikes to enjoy the remote wilderness of the area. We continue on through the State of Maine, arriving in Bar Harbor for the evening.Day 5: We spend the entire day exploring Acadia National Park, visiting highlights of the park and a hike on Cadillac Mountain. In the evening, we return back to town for an optional Sunset Whale Watching Tour.Day 6: Taking the scenic coastal route, we stop in quaint villages and roadside clam shacks for lunch and Freeport, ME; headquarters of LL Bean. Free time to shop the outlets. We visit the colonial city of Portsmouth, NH to explore downtown and its famous breweries. Arriving in Boston, we dine in Cambridge with free time to explore the campus of Harvard University.Day 7: Free day to explore Boston. Walk the length of the Freedom Trail, taking in historical sites of the city. An opportunity to tour breweries, visit Fenway Park and the most known bar in Boston, Cheers! You guide will make tailored suggestions according to your interests.Day 8: Making our way back to New York, we make stops along coastal towns. We may stop at the beach for a swim in the Atlantic Ocean, artsy small coastal communities or a stop in the hip college town of Providence. We drive to the hotel in New York City for the end of the tour.
3-Day New England Country Christmas
Day 1Depart Nashua, New Hampshire on your journey to Camden, Maine to experience a traditional Country Christmas. The first stop will be at Stonewall Kitchens where you can taste all the specialty jams, jellies and relishes. Your next stop will be Kennebunkport for Christmas shopping in these quaint New England Stores. For lunch, enjoy a Maine Lobster, Lobster roll, baked fish, baked chicken or a steak a the Bull and Claw Restaurant. Continue north to Freeport for an afternoon of Outlet shopping. Arrive in Camden in the late afternoon for a 2-night stay at the Country Inn Camden. Your stay at the Country Inn will get you in the Christmas spirit. Tonight, enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner followed by a night of either horse drawn sleigh rides, or hay rides, if there is snow. Hot chocolate and an assortment of alcohol miniatures to flavor the hot chocolate will be available.Day 2Start the day with a hot country buffet breakfast. Bring your swimsuit and enjoy a dip in the heated indoor pool. The morning you will travel into town for a visit to the Farnsworth Museum. The Farnsworth Art Museum offers a nationally recognized collection of works from many of America's greatest artists. With 20,000 square feet of gallery space and over 15,000 works in its collection, there is always something new on view. The museum has one of the nation's largest collections of works by sculptor Louise Nevelson. Its Wyeth Center features works of Andrew, N.C. and Jamie Wyeth. In the afternoon, we will make a stop at the Thomaston Prison Outlet where you can find some great bargains on hand crafted items made by the prisoners. This evening, visit the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens for one of the largest lighting displays in New England (the goal is 100,000 lights this first year). This is something new at the Gardens and you have the opportunity to enjoy the lights before they get crowded. Return to the hotel for a late dinner featuring Maine Lobster.Day 3Wake up and unwrap your handcrafted Christmas resent. Gifts will be under the tree and who knows, there may even be a visit from Old Saint Nick. On our return trip south, we will stop at Breakwater Vineyards for wine tasting. A stop will be made in Portland for shopping and for Olive Oil and Vinegar tasting at Laroux Kitchens. For those that like to cook, you might find that perfect holiday present. You may want to wander next door and sample Cabot cheese and fresh brewed root beer. We return to New Hampshire in the late afternoon filled with holiday spirit and good cheer.
Thirsty Thursday Evening Brewery Tour in Portland
Our First Stop Foundation is an artisanal brewery. Foundation Brewing Company is an artisanal brewery that exists because the owners are very passionate about brewing and sharing great beer with others. They focus on creating world-class beers that use classic styles as the inspiration for brewing exciting beers that push conventional boundaries.They opened their doors in 2014 and were founded by avid home-brewers Joel Mahaffey and John Bonney. They have continued to expand their production space which more than doubled their size, and their new comfortable tasting room is where we will start our memorable visit. Next up is Mast Landing Brewing. They were college buddies home-brewing in a garage in Freeport, now they co-own the very first brewery ever in the City of Westbrook. Mast Landing Brewing Company was founded in March of 2016 by Ian Dorsey and Neil Fredrick, two University of Maine alums. They are focusing on brewing very small batch ales that are light in malt character but full on flavorful hops. Their location in a former tire manufacturing facility will give them plenty of space to grow as they move forward. Last we head to Yes Brewing. Longtime home-brewers John Bigelow and Cam Ingraham wanted their company Yes Brewing to bring something unique to the area craft brewing scene. What if a small brewery could make small batches of typical styles, but then also use very unique ingredients to complement their beer? After partnering with brothers Brady and Troy Frost, Westbrook’s second brewery opened their 2,400 square-foot facility in June of 2017. Quickly people have figured out that mint can exist in an IPA, and that jalapeno pale ale is actually pretty good. Check out how they are able to produce enough of their beer on a small system while sipping on one of their newest offerings. Once we’ve finished the tour, we’ll drop you back off at Old Port Spirits and Cigars, where you can purchase some excellent beer to take home and can continue your exploration of lively downtown Portland.Tour stops and itinerary subject to change based on production or facility needs.
Portland and Freeport Maine "Sunday Funday" Brewery Tour
For our first stop, we will visit Bissell Brothers Brewing Co. Bissell Brothers Brewing Co. has a brand new location for their brewery at Thompson's Point. Peter and Noah Bissell, the eponymous Brothers, made a splash in late 2013 when they released their first full-production offering: The Substance Ale. Mainers and visitors alike have been clamoring for their hop-forward American ales, and this amazing new space will increase production by 40% to provide all of us with more Bissell beer.We’ll hop back on the bus and head to our next stop, Maine Beer Company. Maine Beer Co. was started by brothers Dan and Dave Kleban at One Industrial Way in Portland in 2009. They moved their brewery to Freeport in 2013. The brewery has gained national attention from beer drinkers, particularly for Lunch, a popular India pale ale, and for its spiritual successor Dinner Double IPA. Look for them to be in expansion mode, they have begun construction on an expansion that will more than triple the size of its Freeport brewery and tasting room by the time it is completed in 2018. For our final stop, we’ll head back into town to visit Rising Tide Brewing Company. The name of Rising Tide Brewing Company, inspired by the famous quote, “A rising tide lifts all boats,” encapsulates the collaborative spirit of the craft beer industry. This husband- and wife-owned brewery was founded near Allagash in 2010, and moved to the now-bustling East Bayside neighborhood in 2012. They have experienced tremendous growth with the popularity of their core beers like Zephyr and Maine Island Trail Ale. After remodeling and expanding their tasting room, they saw on-site revenue increase by 50 percent. They have expanded yet again, now with a dedicated space for experimental beers brewed with wild yeast and souring bacteria, more space in their existing 5,500 square foot production floor, and an area for private events in a community room. At the end of the tour, we’ll be dropping you back at Old Port Spirits and Cigars, which is a terrific place to check out some live music and the rest of what Portland has to offer on a Sunday afternoon.Please note that tour venues and details may change without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.