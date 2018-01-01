Along a 3500-mile coastline famed for its natural beauty, Pemaquid Point stands out for its twisted rock formations pounded by the restless seas.

ME 130 goes from Damariscotta (northeast of Wiscasset) through the heart of the Pemaquid Peninsula (the longest on the coast of Maine) to Pemaquid Point, a major destination for its natural beauty. Artists and nature lovers from across the globe come here to record the memorable seascape in drawings, paintings and photographs.

Perched on top of the rocks in Lighthouse Park is the 11,000-candlepower Pemaquid Point Light, built in 1827. It's one of the 60-plus surviving lighthouses along the Maine coast, 57 of which are still in operation. The lighthouse-keeper's house now serves as the Fisherman's Museum.

