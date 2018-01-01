On the banks of the powerful Androscoggin River, Brunswick (settled in 1628) is a handsome, well-kept town with a pretty village green and historic homes tucked along tree-lined streets. It's home to the highly respected Bowdoin College (founded 1794), which infuses the town with a lively intellectual and artistic culture.

A short drive through the city center reveals stately Federal and Greek mansions built by wealthy sea captains. Harriet Beecher Stowe wrote Uncle Tom's Cabin at 63 Federal St. This poignant story of a runaway slave, published in 1852, was hugely popular among people in the northern states, who saw the book as a powerful indictment against slavery.

Brunswick's green, called the Town Mall, is along Maine St. Farmers markets are set up Tuesday and Friday mornings, with free concerts Wednesday evenings in summer.

