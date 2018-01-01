3-Day Boothbay Harbor Trip from Southern New Hampshire

Day 1: We travel to Boothbay with stops along the way. Our first stop is at Stonewall Kitchens for tasting.Everyone in the group will receive a 10% discount. It is on to Yummies where you can shop one of NewEngland’s largest candy store for old fashion candy. We will stop at the Bull and Claw (lunch on your own)before arriving in Boothbay Harbor. Afternoon visit to Coastal Botanical Gardens. Your Hotel will beFisherman’s Wharf located in the heart of downtown Boothbay. Dinner included.Day 2: The day begins with Breakfast at the hotel followed by a trip to Cabbage Island. Enjoy lobsters,steamers, corn and a relaxing day on the island. On your 45 minute trip to the island a narration of theBoothbay Harbor area will be given. Breakfast and Lobster Bake includedDay 3: On our way home we will stop in downtown Portland where you can enjoy lunch on the waterfront.Perhaps you will want to visit the Cabot Creamery Annex for root beer and cheese tasting or shop LarouxKitchens for gadgets, olive oil, or vinegar. Before leaving Portland we will stop at Shipyard Brewery for avirtual tour and tasting. Shipyard also brews the old fashion Ely’s Root Beer. Breakfast included in your day