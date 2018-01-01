Welcome to Tulsa
Self-billed as the ‘Oil Capital of the World,’ Tulsa has never dirtied its hands much on the black gold that oozes out elsewhere in the state. Rather, it is home to scores of energy companies that make their living drilling for oil, selling it or supplying those who do. The steady wealth this provides once helped create Tulsa’s richly detailed art-deco downtown.
Today Tulsa suffers more than most from suburban sprawl, although the Brady Arts District downtown is a bright spot.
