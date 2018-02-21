Panama City Beach Adventure Catamaran Sail

After checking in at Pirates Cove Marina in Panama City Beach, hop aboard the Privateer and set sail from the dock. Admire views during the 20-minute ride to Shell Island while listening to commentary from your captain. When you arrive, you'll be provided with a safety briefing before disembarking the catamaran to enjoy the island's activities. You may participate in whichever activities interest you, from kayaking and snorkeling to the inflatable water park with trampolines, a climbing wall, a 12-foot (3.6-meter) water slide, and a seesaw ball. Test your balance on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP), or take a banana boat ride. Life jackets are provided, and there are several deck hands to assist with anything you need. If you'd rather relax, simply lounge on the catamaran in the sunning nets, or enjoy the shaded area around the bar, where one beverage is included. The full-service bar is available to purchase light snacks and drinks (own expense); you may also bring your own lunch with you. After two hours at Shell Island, return to the boat for about an hour of dolphin-spotting in the gulf before heading back to the marina, where your tour ends.