Welcome to Panama City Beach
Architecturally dire high-rises spring up from the beachfront and block both sunlight and vistas for those on the streets below, which are lined with more strip malls, chain hotels, amusement arcades, uninspiring restaurants and dive bars than good taste allows. From March to May the place goes bonkers as a spring-break destination, when students from 150 colleges east of the Mississippi roar into town to drink and party till they puke.
That said, PCB's beaches are objectively lovely, with dozens of natural, historic and artificial reefs attracting spectacular marine life.
Top experiences in Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach activities
2-Hour Sunset Catamaran Sail
After checking in at our blue kiosk at Pirates Cove Marina in Panama City Beach, your evening tour starts as you board the 78 passenger, Privateer catamaran and set sail from the dock. Glide across the bay toward the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico, watching for dolphins along the way. Your captain will get as close as possible to give you the best chance for sightings and photos. Listen to relaxing music as you enjoy the sunset and sip your included glass of wine, sangria, cold beer, or something nonalcoholic. The fully stocked bar also provides more drinks and snacks (own expense). Once the sun has set, we cruise back to the marina, returning in time to enjoy the rest of the night out on the town at your leisure.
Panama City Beach Adventure Catamaran Sail
After checking in at Pirates Cove Marina in Panama City Beach, hop aboard the Privateer and set sail from the dock. Admire views during the 20-minute ride to Shell Island while listening to commentary from your captain. When you arrive, you'll be provided with a safety briefing before disembarking the catamaran to enjoy the island's activities. You may participate in whichever activities interest you, from kayaking and snorkeling to the inflatable water park with trampolines, a climbing wall, a 12-foot (3.6-meter) water slide, and a seesaw ball. Test your balance on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP), or take a banana boat ride. Life jackets are provided, and there are several deck hands to assist with anything you need. If you'd rather relax, simply lounge on the catamaran in the sunning nets, or enjoy the shaded area around the bar, where one beverage is included. The full-service bar is available to purchase light snacks and drinks (own expense); you may also bring your own lunch with you. After two hours at Shell Island, return to the boat for about an hour of dolphin-spotting in the gulf before heading back to the marina, where your tour ends.
Dolphin Sightseeing Tour from Panama City Beach
After checking in at The Bay Point Sheraton in Panama City Beach, you will board the Footloose catamaran and set sail into the bay en-route to the Gulf of Mexico. Along the way, you'll see the wonderful dolphins in their natural habitat. Your captain will get as close as possible to give you the best chance for some truly memorable photos! Listen to relaxing, topical music was as you enjoy a complimentary beverage. Chose from wine, sangria, cold beer or a non-alcoholic beverage. There is a fully stocked bar where you can purchase addition beverages and snacks. There is no guarantee to see the wildlife, tour operator tries to locate the playful mammals in their natural surroundings, however they are very active and aware of their surroundings.
Gulf World Marine Park General Admission
The Gulf World Marine Park is a perfect place for the whole family to explore the beauty of marine life. This all day admission pass gives you access to daily live shows, exhibits, tropical gardens, and more!Watch animal shows featuring dolphins, sea lions, reptiles and tropical birds. Explore our indoor and outdoor gardens featuring exhibits showcasing penguins, flamingos, sharks, alligators, sea turtles, and more. See an underwater scuba demonstration and watch shark and sea turtle feedings. Visit our stingray area and, after washing your hands, touch the stingrays! Doors to the park open daily at 9:30am, rain or shine. Guests are asked to arrive before 2pm to explore all of our shows and presentations and enjoy a day full of adventure and beautiful animals in Panama City Beach! Guests should plan to spend at least 3-4 hours to explore everything that Gulf World has to offer.
Catamaran Snorkel and Dolphin Watch Tour
Climb on board the catamaran and then embark on a journey into the crystal blue waters of St. Andrews Bay and the Gulf of Mexico for this exciting 3-hour adventure.The first stop is a wild dolphin playground. Watch bottlenose dolphins swimming, feeding, jumping out of the water and following alongside the boat in their natural habitat. Then try a snorkeling session off of Shell Island in St. Andrews Bay or the Gulf of Mexico. Before diving in, get some simple instructions from the experts, then prepare to see more than 100 species of colorful fish and other sea life that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. All the equipment — a snorkel, mask, fins and vest — are included. The catamaran includes a large sundeck and a shaded lounge area. Be sure to bring sunscreen and a towel, plus a lunch or snacks if desired. Throughout the cruise select from a variety of beverages, including beer and wine for those guests who are 21 and over.
Sunset Sail on The Footloose Catamaran
After checking in at The Bay Point Sheraton in Panama City Beach, your evening tour starts as you board the 38 passenger, Footloose catamaran and set sail from the dock. Glide across the bay toward the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico, watching for dolphins along the way. Your captain will get as close as possible to give you the best chance for sightings and photos. Listen to relaxing music as you enjoy the sunset and sip your included glass of wine, sangria, cold beer, or something nonalcoholic. The fully stocked bar also provides more drinks and snacks (own expense). Once the sun has set, we cruise back to the marina, returning in time to enjoy the rest of the night out on the town at your leisure.