Get a glimpse of Thailand's wondrous underwater world at Phuket's popular aquarium, by the harbour on the tip of Laem Phanwa (12km south of Phuket Town). It's not the largest collection of marine life, but there are useful English-language displays and captions. Check out the blacktip reef shark, the tiger-striped catfish (resembling a marine zebra), the electric eel with a shock of up to 600V, and the 80-million-baht multimedia Aqua Dome, launched in 2018.