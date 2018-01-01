Welcome to Sop Ruak

The borders of Myanmar, Thailand and Laos meet at Sop Ruak (สบรวก), the so-called centre of the Golden Triangle, at the confluence of Nam Ruak and the Mekong River. The town’s two opium-related museums, the House of Opium and Hall of Opium, are both worth a visit, and a boat trip is an enjoyable way to pass an hour. But the only reason to overnight here is if you’ve already booked a room in one of the area’s outstanding luxury hotels.