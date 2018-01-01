For a taste of China without crossing any international borders, head to this atmospheric village perched on the back hills of Chiang Rai.

Doi Mae Salong (ดอยแม่สลอง) was originally settled by Chinese soldiers who fled communist rule in 1949. Generations later, the descendants and culture of this unique community persists, and the Yunnanese dialect of Chinese still remains the predominant language; residents tend to watch Chinese, rather than Thai, TV; and you’ll find more Chinese than Thai food. And although Doi Mae Salong is now thoroughly on the beaten track, the distinctly Chinese vibe, hilltop setting and abundance of hill tribes and tea plantations converge in a destination quite unlike anywhere else in Thailand. It’s a great place to kick back for a couple of days, and the surrounding area is exceptional for self-guided exploration.

