Half Day Golden Triangle and Chiang Saen

Filled with historical importance and mesmerising stories, Thailand’s Golden Triangle forms one of the must-see regions in the country. Once the playing grounds for drug lords, controlling the traffic of large volumes of opium and papaver into and between its neighbouring countries, this mountainous region now claims name and fame for the point where three nations – Laos, Myanmar and Thailand - convene with the Mekong as the natural border. It is a region where ethnic hill tribes have lived for centuries, where the Mighty Mekong is the aquatic playing ground for scenic boat trips, and where authenticity has prevailed at Chiang Saen, once the capital of the Lanna Kingdom. Packed with stories about its once notorious reputation as smugglers paradise, but especially breathtaking when it comes to nature, nowadays, this part of the Chiang Rai province truly lives up to its name as Amazing Thailand. This half day exploration of the Golden Triangle highlights starts with receiving a warm welcome from your English speaking guide at your Chiang Rai hotel. Together with your driver for the next couple of hours, we first drive towards the Golden Triangle. A trip to Chiang Rai would not be complete without seeing the notorious Golden Triangle first hand. This famed border location where Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet on the Mekong River was once the centre of all poppy cultivation in the kingdom will mark the departing point for a leisurely downstream boat ride to Chiang Saen. Formerly known as Wiang Hiran Nakhon Ngoen Yang, Chiang Sane once was the administrative centre of the Lanna Thai kingdom until this was moved to Chiang Rai in 1262. Up until today, it still keeps vestiges of its past glory through ruins of double city walls, antiques and its distinctive Buddhist sculpture style that evolved in the late 13th century. You will visit the Chiang Saen Museum, home of a remarkable collection of Buddha images and antiques that date back all the way when the town prospered from its Royal status. We continue our tour through interesting Chiang Saen with visits to the renowned Wat Chedi Luang, the lesser-known Wat Pasak before ending at the Wat Phra Dhat Jom Kitti, built by the former Lanna King Phangkharat as a shrine to contain Lord Buddha’s relics. Once you conquer the flight of stair, a look-out point behind this pagoda offers a vantage point to enjoy the Mekong vista that even gives the viewing point at the Golden Triangle a run for its money. The last part of this half day excursion is an air-conditioned ride back to Chiang Rai and your hotel.