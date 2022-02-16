Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Castilla-La Mancha

Heavily wooded in parts and with a compelling combination of sweeping plains, dramatic mountains and rock studded hills, the Castilla-La Mancha's west has plenty of surprises up its sleeve. Not least the fact that this region attracts so few visitors you may well attract curious stares, especially in the smaller villages. The near deserted roads make navigating the region very straightforward, another plus.

Explore West Castilla-La Mancha

  • B

    Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Prado

    Talavera’s main church is sometimes dubbed the ‘Sistine Chapel of ceramics’ for its intricate tilework, which showcases the city’s finest azulejos (tiles)…

  • C

    Castillo de Oropesa

    This sturdy 14th-century castle built on older roots looks north across the plains to the mighty Sierra de Gredos. There are five towers, four of which…

  • M

    Museo Ruiz de Luna

    Set in a former convent within the old city walls, this atmospheric museum displays classic Talavera ceramics from the distinctive blue-and-white 16th…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout West Castilla-La Mancha.

  • See

    Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Prado

    Talavera’s main church is sometimes dubbed the ‘Sistine Chapel of ceramics’ for its intricate tilework, which showcases the city’s finest azulejos (tiles)…

  • See

    Castillo de Oropesa

    This sturdy 14th-century castle built on older roots looks north across the plains to the mighty Sierra de Gredos. There are five towers, four of which…

  • See

    Museo Ruiz de Luna

    Set in a former convent within the old city walls, this atmospheric museum displays classic Talavera ceramics from the distinctive blue-and-white 16th…

Guidebooks

Learn more about West Castilla-La Mancha

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.