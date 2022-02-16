Talavera’s main church is sometimes dubbed the ‘Sistine Chapel of ceramics’ for its intricate tilework, which showcases the city’s finest azulejos (tiles)…
West Castilla-La Mancha
Heavily wooded in parts and with a compelling combination of sweeping plains, dramatic mountains and rock studded hills, the Castilla-La Mancha's west has plenty of surprises up its sleeve. Not least the fact that this region attracts so few visitors you may well attract curious stares, especially in the smaller villages. The near deserted roads make navigating the region very straightforward, another plus.
Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Prado
Talavera’s main church is sometimes dubbed the ‘Sistine Chapel of ceramics’ for its intricate tilework, which showcases the city’s finest azulejos (tiles)…
Castillo de Oropesa
This sturdy 14th-century castle built on older roots looks north across the plains to the mighty Sierra de Gredos. There are five towers, four of which…
Museo Ruiz de Luna
Set in a former convent within the old city walls, this atmospheric museum displays classic Talavera ceramics from the distinctive blue-and-white 16th…
