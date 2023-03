A boat journey to Tabarca, around 22km south of Alicante as the seagull flies, makes for a pleasant day trip – as much for the boat ride itself as for the island, which heaves with sunseekers in summer. Pack your towel, mask and snorkel: you can enjoy some great underwater viewing in permitted areas. And take a hat; there's not much shade. Within the fortified area is a small village with restaurants, a museum and some places to stay.