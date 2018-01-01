Welcome to Stornoway (Steornabhagh)

Stornoway is the bustling ‘capital’ of the Outer Hebrides and the only real town in the whole archipelago. It’s a surprisingly busy little place, with cars and people swamping the centre on weekdays. Though set on a beautiful natural harbour, the town isn’t going to win any prizes for beauty or atmosphere, but it’s a pleasant enough introduction to this remote corner of the country.