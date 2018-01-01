Welcome to Svetlogorsk

Known as Rauschen until 1947, Svetlogorsk (Светлогорск) is a peaceful, slow-paced spa town, 40km northwest of Kaliningrad. The narrow beach, backed by steep, sandy slopes, is nothing to speak of, but the pretty old German houses, revamped sanatoriums, top-class hotels and dappled forest setting make it worth a visit. Fairly untouched by WWII, Svetlogorsk has benefited from being declared a federal health resort, with good infrastructure and facilities.

Top experiences in Svetlogorsk

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for