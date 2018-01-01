Welcome to Ulyanovsk

The riverside city of Ulyanovsk has played an outsized role in Russian history. It's famously the birthplace of Lenin – indeed the city bears his name: Lenin was born Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov in 1870. It's also the birthplace of one of Lenin's most formidable rivals from those early days: Alexander Kerensky. The former prime minister of the Russian provisional government of 1917 was born here in 1881.

