The riverside city of Ulyanovsk has played an outsized role in Russian history. It's famously the birthplace of Lenin – indeed the city bears his name: Lenin was born Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov in 1870. It's also the birthplace of one of Lenin's most formidable rivals from those early days: Alexander Kerensky. The former prime minister of the Russian provisional government of 1917 was born here in 1881.
There are several museums and memorials scattered around town dedicated to Lenin's legacy. Dig a little deeper, though, and Ulyanovsk's apolitical charms begin to emerge. The city was founded as Simbirsk in the 17th century and for a while it was a favourite retreat for young nobles. Many young aristocrats spent summers here dreaming of great endeavours while lounging between noontime breakfasts and late-afternoon naps. Their lifestyle was epitomised by Simbirsk native Ivan Goncharov in his novel Oblomov.
