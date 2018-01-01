Welcome to Minusinsk
Minusinsk’s scattering of partly derelict 18th- and 19th-century buildings offers more architectural interest than Abakan, and its grand, crumbling mansions and timber dwellings come as a pleasant surprise. Virtually abandoned during the communist decades, Minusinsk’s old town is located across the protoka Minusinskaya waterway from the communist dystopia of the new town, 25km east of Abakan.
Top experiences in Minusinsk
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.