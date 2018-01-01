Welcome to Minusinsk

Minusinsk’s scattering of partly derelict 18th- and 19th-century buildings offers more architectural interest than Abakan, and its grand, crumbling mansions and timber dwellings come as a pleasant surprise. Virtually abandoned during the communist decades, Minusinsk’s old town is located across the protoka Minusinskaya waterway from the communist dystopia of the new town, 25km east of Abakan.