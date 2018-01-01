Welcome to Bratsk

Unless you’re a fan of BAM or hydroelectric projects, Bratsk is perhaps not worth leaving the ‘comfort’ of your carriage bunk, though it does neatly break up the journey from both Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk to Severobaikalsk. The city’s raison d’être is a gigantic dam (GES), which drowned the original historic town in the 1960s. New Bratsk is an unnavigable and heavily polluted necklace of disconnected concrete ‘subcities’ and belching industrial zones, with the spirit-crushingly dull Tsentralny area at its heart.