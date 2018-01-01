Welcome to Barnaul

The capital of the Altai Territory, Barnaul is a large, prosperous and buzzing industrial city and has been so almost since its foundation in 1730 as Ust-Barnaulskaya. While it's hardly a tourist hot spot, it offers just enough cafes and museums to keep you amused between transport connections. The main drag is pr Lenina, which runs 8km northwest from the river station.