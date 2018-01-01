Welcome to Pyatigorsk

The five peaks of Mt Beshtau overlook Pyatigorsk – a name created from the Russian words for five and mountain. The town began life as Fort Konstantinovskaya in 1780 and quickly developed into a fashionable resort as it attracted Russian society to its spas and stately buildings. Checking into a sanatorium is still big business here. The most urbanised of the spa towns, it remains an attractive place to spend a few days with lovely walks in its parks, tree-lined streets and up central Mt Mashuk.