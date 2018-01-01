Welcome to Krasnodar
It's been a long time since Krasnodar has needed those facades. Today, its lively centre boasts pleasant streets lined with shops, cafes and restaurants. Tsarist-era buildings give parts of the city an elegant, European appearance that have earned it the sobriquet 'Little Paris'. There isn't a great deal to do in the city, but it's delightful for a short visit.
The road from Rostov-on-Don feeds into the northern end of Krasnaya ul, Krasnodar’s 2km-long leafy colonnade of a main street. Train and bus stations are about 2km to the southeast, just north of the Kuban River, which snakes around the city’s southern and western flanks.
Top experiences in Krasnodar
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.