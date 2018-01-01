When Catherine the Great travelled south to tour the lands conquered from the Turks, her lover Potemkin had cheerful facades erected along her route. The goal was to hide the mud-splattered hovels that made up the newly founded city bearing her name, Yekaterinodar (‘Catherine’s Gift’).

It's been a long time since Krasnodar has needed those facades. Today, its lively centre boasts pleasant streets lined with shops, cafes and restaurants. Tsarist-era buildings give parts of the city an elegant, European appearance that have earned it the sobriquet 'Little Paris'. There isn't a great deal to do in the city, but it's delightful for a short visit.

The road from Rostov-on-Don feeds into the northern end of Krasnaya ul, Krasnodar’s 2km-long leafy colonnade of a main street. Train and bus stations are about 2km to the southeast, just north of the Kuban River, which snakes around the city’s southern and western flanks.

