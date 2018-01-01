Welcome to Kislovodsk
This pleasant spa town has been a popular destination for Russian holidaymakers since the early 19th century, when the Romantic writers Mikhail Lermontov and Alexander Pushkin spent time in its verdant parks and rugged countryside.
The name means ‘Sour Waters’, but Kislovodsk has a decidedly sweet vibe. Despite the many tourists and sanatoriums scattered about, Kislovodsk remains relaxing to the core. The landscape is green, the many gardens well manicured, and the air, at nearly 1km above sea level, is crisp.
