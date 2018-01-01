St. Petersburg 2-Day Grand Shore Excursion Tour

Please note: The itinerary is a sample. The actual itineraries are adjusted to coordinate with your ship's arrival and departure. Sequence and timing of sights visited may vary based on days of the week, tourist congestion in the city, and capacity allowances mandated by museums. The content of each program will remain the same EXCEPT in the rare case wherein a specific ship has a shorter time in port than normal. Please contact us for the exact itinerary for your cruise ship. DAY 18:30 a.m. — Meet your guide in the cruise terminal right after clearing immigrationCity Highlights tour including the city's most famous and beautiful buildings and historic monuments: the tip of Vasilyevsky Island, the log house of Peter the Great, the battleship Aurora, Nevsky Prospect, Arts Square, Ostrovsky Square, the monument to Catherine the Great, the Alexandrinsky Theatre, the Yeliseyevsky grocery store, the National Library, the Russian Museum, the Gostiny Dvor department store, the Kazan Cathedral, the Admiralty, the Bronze Horseman, the Mariinsky theatre, and St. Nicholas' Cathedral. The tour gives a comprehensive view of the historic city centre and acquaints you well with the city. On the way to some suburban estates you will drive through residential areas where the majority of St. Petersburg's residents live.10:00 a.m. — Guided tour of St. Peter and Paul Fortress/Cathedral11:00 a.m. — Travel to Peterhof summer estate by hydrofoil or circle toll road12:00 p.m. — Tour of the Lower Fountain Park and Upper gardens1:30 p.m. — Travel to Tsars Village (Tsarskoe Selo). Packed Lunch (Stolle pies – a Russian favorite)2:30 p.m. — Guided tour of Catherine palace (including the famous Amber room) and walk through the park4 p.m. —Travel back to the city.5:30 p.m. — Onboard or Optional Evening ProgramDAY 27:30 a.m. — Meet in the cruise terminal right after immigration8:00 a.m — Subway ride and tour of the most beautiful Metro stations9:00 a.m. — Boat ride (picturesque canal and river tour by boat, passing famous palaces, bridges, churches and parks)10:00 a.m. — Guided tour of the Hermitage Museum (early entry)12:30 p.m. — Traditional Russian lunch at a local restaurant1:30 p.m. — Guided tour of Church on the Blood2:30 p.m. — Visit to St. Isaac's Cathedral 3:30 p.m. — Guided tour of Yusupov Palace incl. Gregory Rasputin exhibition5 p.m. — On board