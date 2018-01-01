Welcome to Peterhof
What you see today is largely a reconstruction, as Peterhof was a major casualty of WWII. Apart from the damage done by the Germans, the palace suffered the worst under Soviet bombing raids in December 1941 and January 1942, because Stalin was determined to thwart Hitler’s plan of hosting a New Year’s victory celebration here.
St. Petersburg Shore Excursion 2-Day City Group Tour with Visa
Day 1: 8:30 am Meeting by the ship. (Please note: the start time of the tour is given approximately and will be adjusted depending on your ship's arrival time). City tour includes driving and photo stops in the most beautiful, historical places of St Petersburg. A visit to a subway station and a farmers market 10:00-11:00 am Driving to Peterhof 11:00-12:30 am Guided tour of the Upper Gardens and Lower Fountain Park 12:30-1:30 pm Lunch (optional) 1:30-2:30 pm Driving to Pushkin city 2:30-4:00 pm Inside guided tour of Catherine Palace with the Amber Room 4:00-5:00 pm Driving to the city. 5:00 pm Return to the ship or evening optional program (theatre/folk show/boat trip) Day 2: 7:30 am Meeting by the ship. Continuation of the city tour 8:30-9.30 am Boat ride along rivers and canals 10:00-12:00 pm Guided tour of the State Hermitage museum (early admission, before the official opening hours) 12:15-12:45 am Inside guided tour of the Church of the Spilt Blood 1:00-2:00 pm Lunch (optional) 2:15-3:15 pm Stroll along Nevsky prospect. You will find yourself in the heart of St. Petersburg, feel the vibe of the city, pass by iconic buildings, including the oldest shopping mall – Gostiny Dvor. You will also get a unique chance to learn more about Russian local life and walking along the busiest thoroughfare of the great city. If time permits, there will be a shopping stop 3:30-4.00 pm Inside guided tour of St. Isaac's Cathedral 4:30 pm Return to the ship Please note: The timing and sequence of the museum visits are given approximate and depend on the days of the week The sequence of the tour can be changed by your guide because of the traffic and museums' days-off In order to minimize the flow of tourists inside the museum, the Hermitage authorities reserve the right to adjust the entrance time slot
Your tour guide will meet you in the arrival hall of the cruise terminal, right after passport control. After checking in, take a seat in a comfortable air-conditioned Mercedes mini-bus. Once everyone has joined the group, the tour will begin. Waiting time is limited to 30 minutes after scheduled tour start time. Maximum number of passengers is 16. Day 1 7:30 a.m. — Meet your guide and driver by the ship 8 a.m. — Panoramic city tour around St. Petersburg's most popular sights including a great panoramic view of Peter and Paul Fortress - the heart of Saint Petersburg - and the golden spire of the Peter and Paul Cathedral - the tallest historical structure in the city! Subway tour 9:30 - 10:30 Drive to Peterhof, the kingdom of fountains 10:30 a.m. — Guided tour of the lower park with fountains, watch fountain opening ceremony 12 p.m. — Traditional Russian lunch 2 p.m. — Guided tour of Catherine Palace with Amber Room 3:30 p.m. — Drive back to St. Petersburg 4:30 p.m. — Guided tour of St. Isaac's Cathedral 5:30 p.m. — Guided tour of Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood 6:30 p.m. — Return back to the ship Day 2 8 a.m. — Meet your guide and driver by the ship 9 a.m. - 10 am — River and canal boat tour 11 a.m. — Guided tour of the Hermitage Museum 1:45 p.m. — Traditional Russian lunch 3 p.m. — Guided tour of Yusupov palace with Rasputin Exhibit 5 p.m. — Return back to the ship
Please note: The itinerary is a sample. The actual itineraries are adjusted to coordinate with your ship's arrival and departure. Sequence and timing of sights visited may vary based on days of the week, tourist congestion in the city, and capacity allowances mandated by museums. The content of each program will remain the same EXCEPT in the rare case wherein a specific ship has a shorter time in port than normal. Please contact us for the exact itinerary for your cruise ship. DAY 18:30 a.m. — Meet your guide in the cruise terminal right after clearing immigrationCity Highlights tour including the city's most famous and beautiful buildings and historic monuments: the tip of Vasilyevsky Island, the log house of Peter the Great, the battleship Aurora, Nevsky Prospect, Arts Square, Ostrovsky Square, the monument to Catherine the Great, the Alexandrinsky Theatre, the Yeliseyevsky grocery store, the National Library, the Russian Museum, the Gostiny Dvor department store, the Kazan Cathedral, the Admiralty, the Bronze Horseman, the Mariinsky theatre, and St. Nicholas' Cathedral. The tour gives a comprehensive view of the historic city centre and acquaints you well with the city. On the way to some suburban estates you will drive through residential areas where the majority of St. Petersburg's residents live.10:00 a.m. — Guided tour of St. Peter and Paul Fortress/Cathedral11:00 a.m. — Travel to Peterhof summer estate by hydrofoil or circle toll road12:00 p.m. — Tour of the Lower Fountain Park and Upper gardens1:30 p.m. — Travel to Tsars Village (Tsarskoe Selo). Packed Lunch (Stolle pies – a Russian favorite)2:30 p.m. — Guided tour of Catherine palace (including the famous Amber room) and walk through the park4 p.m. —Travel back to the city.5:30 p.m. — Onboard or Optional Evening ProgramDAY 27:30 a.m. — Meet in the cruise terminal right after immigration8:00 a.m — Subway ride and tour of the most beautiful Metro stations9:00 a.m. — Boat ride (picturesque canal and river tour by boat, passing famous palaces, bridges, churches and parks)10:00 a.m. — Guided tour of the Hermitage Museum (early entry)12:30 p.m. — Traditional Russian lunch at a local restaurant1:30 p.m. — Guided tour of Church on the Blood2:30 p.m. — Visit to St. Isaac's Cathedral 3:30 p.m. — Guided tour of Yusupov Palace incl. Gregory Rasputin exhibition5 p.m. — On board
Day 1: 8.30 am Meeting by the ship. (Please note: the time of the beginning of the tour is given approximately and will be adjusted depending on your ship arrival time) City tour includes driving and photo stops in the most beautiful, historical places of St Petersburg. A visit to subway station. 10:00-11:00 am Travel to Peterhof by car 11:00-12.30pm Guided tour of the Upper Gardens and Lower Fountain Park 12:30-1:30 pm Lunch (optional) 1:30-2:30 pm Driving to Pushkin 2:30-4:00 pm Inside guided tour of Catherine Palace with the Amber Room 4:00-5:00 pm Driving to the city. A visit to the subway station. 5.00- 5:30 pm Inside guided tour of St. Isaac's Cathedral 6.00 pm Return to the ship or evening optional program (theatre / folk show/boat trip) Day 2: 7.30 am Meeting by the ship. Continuation of the city tour, including Summer Gardens of Peter the Great, the Spit of the Basil Island, Michael’s Castle, Admiralty, the State St Petersburg University, Academy of Fine Arts, the Monument of Peter the Great, The Russian Academy of Sciences Ancient Egyptian Sphinxes, etc. 9.00-10.00 am A stroll on Nevsky prospect. 10.00-12.30 pm guided tour of the State Hermitage museum (early admission, before the official opening hours) 12.45-1.45 pm Lunch (optional) 2:00-2.30 pm Inside guided tour of the Church of the Spilt Blood 2.45-4.00pm Inside guided tour of the Faberge museum 4:30 pm Return to the ship Please note: The timing and the sequence of the museum visits are given approximate and depend on the days of the week The sequence of the tour can be changed by your guide because of the traffic and museums' days-off In order to minimize the flow of tourists inside the museum, the Hermitage authorities reserve the right to adjust the entrance time slot
Day 1: 8:30 Meet and greet your guide at port terminal (Please note: the start time of the tour is given approximately and can be adjusted depending on your ships' docking time) . City tour includes driving and photo stops in the most beautiful, historical places of St. Petersburg. A highlight is a photo stop near St Isaac’s Cathedral. During the tour, you will drive to Peterhof, see the Upper Gardens and Lower Fountain Park and then have a traditional Russian lunch (included). Next you will be driven to Pushkin for a guided tour of Catherine Palace and the Amber Room. Returning to Petersburg city, you will get to tour the Faberge Museum ( may be arranged at different time due to booking availability and museum days off), and then around 5-6 pm, will be returned to your ship. Day 2: Meet your guide at the ship, and proceed to a guided tour of the State Hermitage Museum, followed by traditional Russian lunch (optional). Your guide will suggest a local cafe. Price is usually $8-$10 pp After lunch, take a guided tour inside the Church of the Spilt Blood, and around 4 pm, you will be returned to the ship Please note: actual tour timing and sequence of sites may be changed depending on days of the week, traffic, etc. Substitutions may apply due to museums days off, official ceremonies, etc.
Please note: The itinerary below is a sample. The actual itineraries are adjusted to coordinate with your ship's arrival and departure. DAY 18:30 a.m. — Meet your guide in the cruise terminal right after clearing immigration.City Highlights tour, including the city's most famous and beautiful buildings and historic monuments: the tip of Vasilyevsky Island, the log house of Peter the Great, the battleship Aurora, Nevsky Prospect, Arts Square, Ostrovsky Square, the monument to Catherine the Great, the Alexandrinsky Theatre, the Yeliseyevsky grocery store, the National Library, the Russian Museum, the Gostiny Dvor department store, the Kazan Cathedral, the Admiralty, the Bronze Horseman, the Mariinsky theatre, and St. Nicholas' Cathedral. The tour gives a comprehensive view of the historic city centre and acquaints you well with the city. On the way to some suburban estates you will drive through residential areas where the majority of St. Petersburg's residents live. 10 a.m. — Travel to Peterhof Summer Residence.11 a.m. — Tour of the Lower Fountain Park and Upper gardens.12:30 p.m. — Traditional Russian lunch in a local restaurant.1:30 p.m. — Travel to Tsars Village (Tsarskoe Selo).2:30 p.m. — Guided tour of Catherine palace (including the famous Amber room) and walk through the park.4:00 p.m. — Travel back to the city.5:30 p.m. — Onboard or Optional Evening ProgramDAY 2 7:30 a.m. — Meet in the cruise terminal right after immigration.8:00 a.m. — Subway ride and tour of the most beautiful Metro stations.9:00 a.m. — Boat ride (picturesque canal and river tour by boat, passing famous palaces, bridges, churches and parks).10:00 a.m. — Excursion in the Hermitage Museum (early entry).12:30 p.m. — Guided tour of Church on the Spilled Blood.1:30 p.m. — Lunch at a local restaurant incl. Stolle pies.2:30 p.m. — Guided tour of the Faberge Museum3:30 p.m. — Shopping experience on Nevsky prospect incl. visit to Eliseyev Emporium5:00 p.m. — Onboard