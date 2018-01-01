Welcome to Lovozero & Around

Under Stalin, the once-nomadic Sami people were brutally suppressed and forced into kolkhozy (collective farms). Today, of Russia’s roughly 1600 Sami, close to 900 now live in the administrative village of Lovozero (Luyavvr). The village, which celebrated the 500th anniversary of its founding in 2017, is windswept and desolate, with numerous empty buildings. At the end of the village, the Virma River flows into the surrounding Arctic landscape.

