Welcome to Lovozero & Around
Under Stalin, the once-nomadic Sami people were brutally suppressed and forced into kolkhozy (collective farms). Today, of Russia’s roughly 1600 Sami, close to 900 now live in the administrative village of Lovozero (Luyavvr). The village, which celebrated the 500th anniversary of its founding in 2017, is windswept and desolate, with numerous empty buildings. At the end of the village, the Virma River flows into the surrounding Arctic landscape.
Twenty-or-so kilometres east of Lovozero, and then 8km south, is unpretty Revda, gateway to a spectacular, rugged eight-hour hike over the Lovozyorskiye Tundry Mountains to pristine Lake Seydozero – holy to the Sami – where you can camp in blissful wilderness. On the way from Olenegorsk to Lovozero, look out for an abandoned Soviet military residential zone. It’s just one of a number of now-forgotten villages throughout the Kola Peninsula that witnessed massive population decline after the collapse of the communist system.