Sesimbra
As well as fine sands, turquoise waters and a Moorish castle slung high above the centre, this former fishing village offers excellent seafood in its waterfront restaurants.
Though the beach gets packed in summer, the town has kept its low-key charm, with narrow lanes lined with terracotta-roofed houses, outdoor cafes and a palm-fringed promenade for lazy ambles. Cruises, guided hikes and scuba-diving activities here include trips to Cabo Espichel, where dinosaurs once roamed. It’s 30km southwest of Setúbal, sheltering under the Serra da Arrábida at the western edge of the beautiful Parque Natural da Arrábida.
Explore Sesimbra
- CCastelo de Sesimbra
- FFortaleza de Santiago
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Sesimbra.
See
Castelo de Sesimbra
For sweeping views over dale and coast, roam the snaking ramparts of the Moorish castle, rising 200m above Sesimbra. It was taken by Dom Afonso Henriques…
See
Fortaleza de Santiago
In the town centre, the grandest castle on the sand is 17th-century Fortaleza de Santiago, once part of Portugal’s coastal defences and the summertime…
