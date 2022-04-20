Literally meaning ‘Above the Tejo’, Ribatejo is the only Portuguese province that doesn’t border either Spain or the open ocean. A string of Templar castles are proof of its strategic importance, though these days its clout is economic, thanks to industry along the Tejo and the rich agricultural plains that spread out from the river’s banks. This is also bull country – most of Portugal’s fighters are bred in and around the capital, Santarém.