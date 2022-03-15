Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baixo Alentejo

The southern half of the Alentejo is packed with history. The scenic hilltop town of Mértola has an old centre that’s something of a living museum, with its archaeological sites dating back to the Islamic period. Beja has Roman and Visigoth ruins, including recently excavated sites that will be showcased in a new museum; Moura has its share of artefacts and a small Moorish street pattern. For something a little different, don’t miss the abandoned mining buildings of São Domingos.

Explore Baixo Alentejo

  • M

    Museu Regional de Beja

    Beja's must-see attraction is set in a 15th-century Franciscan convent and the backdrop to an unlikely romance between a nun and soldier that inspired…

  • Parque Natural do Vale do Guadiana

    Created in 1995, this zone of hills, plains and deep valleys around Serpa and Mértola shelters the Rio Guadiana, one of Portugal’s largest and most…

  • I

    Igreja Matriz

    Mértola’s striking parish church – square, flat-faced and topped with whimsical little conical decorations – is known because in a former incarnation it…

  • C

    Castelo

    Above the parish church looms Mértola’s fortified castle, most of which dates from the 13th century. It was built upon Moorish foundations next to an…

  • A

    Alcáçova

    This site contains the ruins of what was once a thriving Islamic neighbourhood. Some 20 dwellings were here, each with a classic Mediterranean layout – a…

  • J

    Jardim Dr Santiago & Spa

    The lovely, shady Jardim Dr Santiago, at the eastern end of Praça Sacadura Cabral, is a delightful place. There are good views, a bandstand and shady,…

  • C

    Castelo

    The castle offers fabulous views across the countryside. One of the towers is the last remnant of a Moorish fortress. Rebuilt by Dom Dinis in the 13th…

  • C

    Casa Islâmica

    Next to the alcáçova (citadel), this interpretation centre is an accurately sized replica of an Islamic residence dating from the 12th century. Key…

  • M

    Museu Alberto Gordillo

    A small one-of-a-kind jewellery museum dedicated to the fascinating works of the avant-garde artist Alberto Gordillo. On display are around 50 pieces,…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Baixo Alentejo.

  • See

    Museu Regional de Beja

    Beja's must-see attraction is set in a 15th-century Franciscan convent and the backdrop to an unlikely romance between a nun and soldier that inspired…

  • See

    Parque Natural do Vale do Guadiana

    Created in 1995, this zone of hills, plains and deep valleys around Serpa and Mértola shelters the Rio Guadiana, one of Portugal’s largest and most…

  • See

    Igreja Matriz

    Mértola’s striking parish church – square, flat-faced and topped with whimsical little conical decorations – is known because in a former incarnation it…

  • See

    Castelo

    Above the parish church looms Mértola’s fortified castle, most of which dates from the 13th century. It was built upon Moorish foundations next to an…

  • See

    Alcáçova

    This site contains the ruins of what was once a thriving Islamic neighbourhood. Some 20 dwellings were here, each with a classic Mediterranean layout – a…

  • See

    Jardim Dr Santiago & Spa

    The lovely, shady Jardim Dr Santiago, at the eastern end of Praça Sacadura Cabral, is a delightful place. There are good views, a bandstand and shady,…

  • See

    Castelo

    The castle offers fabulous views across the countryside. One of the towers is the last remnant of a Moorish fortress. Rebuilt by Dom Dinis in the 13th…

  • See

    Casa Islâmica

    Next to the alcáçova (citadel), this interpretation centre is an accurately sized replica of an Islamic residence dating from the 12th century. Key…

  • See

    Museu Alberto Gordillo

    A small one-of-a-kind jewellery museum dedicated to the fascinating works of the avant-garde artist Alberto Gordillo. On display are around 50 pieces,…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Baixo Alentejo

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.