The southern half of the Alentejo is packed with history. The scenic hilltop town of Mértola has an old centre that’s something of a living museum, with its archaeological sites dating back to the Islamic period. Beja has Roman and Visigoth ruins, including recently excavated sites that will be showcased in a new museum; Moura has its share of artefacts and a small Moorish street pattern. For something a little different, don’t miss the abandoned mining buildings of São Domingos.