Welcome to Cisna

Cisna sits on the borderland between territories once inhabited by the Boyks to the east and Lemks to the west. The region was densely populated before WWII, but today it counts fewer than 500 inhabitants – yet Cisna is still the largest village in the central part of the Bieszczady. Though not especially attractive in itself, the village has a decent choice of accommodation and is a good base for hiking. It is also the place to board the narrow-gauge tourist train.