Welcome to Chitré

One of Panama’s oldest settlements, the hot city of Chitré is hardly geared up for travelers, but it’s an agreeable stop on the way down to the peninsula's beaches. The capital of Herrera Province, it’s the largest city on the Península de Azuero, and the cultural and historic capital of the region. A handful of ornate red-tiled row homes hark back to the early days of Spanish settlement. Colonial records indicate that there was a village here as early as 1558.

