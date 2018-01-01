Welcome to Larvik
Larvik is one of the largest towns along Norway's south coast. It's a workaday port rather than a holiday village, but has the region's most glamorous hotel, a new cultural centre and good museums. Along with that, you'll find Norway's most accessible excavations from the Viking era and the beautiful Bøkeskogen, Norway's largest beech forest.
Top experiences in Larvik
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.