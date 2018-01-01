Welcome to Larvik

Larvik is one of the largest towns along Norway's south coast. It's a workaday port rather than a holiday village, but has the region's most glamorous hotel, a new cultural centre and good museums. Along with that, you'll find Norway's most accessible excavations from the Viking era and the beautiful Bøkeskogen, Norway's largest beech forest.

