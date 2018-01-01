Welcome to Kragerø

One of the favourite summer retreats for Norwegians, Kragerø has narrow streets and whitewashed houses climbing up from the water's edge. It's long served as a retreat for artists, and Edvard Munch spent a few restorative fishing holidays here, calling Kragerø 'the pearl of the coastal towns', though this coastal holiday cheer never showed up in his many seascapes. A statue of Munch stands on the spot where he painted a winter sun over the sea.