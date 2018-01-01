Welcome to Egersund

One of the most picturesque towns along this western stretch of coastline, Egersund is a serene place strewn with old timber houses that are testament to the story of its long history. Its history actually goes back far further than that; intriguing rune stones found in nearby Møgedal are among the oldest written forms found in southern Norway.

Top experiences in Egersund

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for