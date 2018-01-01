Glowworm Caving Adventure Tour in Waitomo

The cave system we visit is one of only two in the Waitomo district that is classified by New Zealand's Department of Conservation as being of “International Significance”. And it is completely untouched! There are no handrails, electric lights, concrete paths, or other modifications, and the tour involves climbing over boulders, up hills and wading through streams. A moderate level of fitness is therefore required. Allow 3 hours for the tour, of which approximately 2 hours is spent in the cave system. We provide all the equipment and clothing you need for your adventure, including appropriate clothing, boots, socks, and caving helmet. So once the tour is over you can pop back into your clean clothes and leave us to deal with your dirty laundry! We also offer shower facilities, hot drinks, and a snack, once the tour is over. Cameras are welcome on our adventures, as long as they are not too large. A small digital camera is best, and some people even bring their phones to take photos. Our guides will also take photographs during the tour, and digital copies are provided to you at no charge. Keen photographers hoping to bring larger equipment to capture the scenery may wish to consider one of our Glowing Adventures Glow Worm Cave Photography Tours. Glowing Adventures is located off the beaten tourist track, but still within a short drive of the Waitomo Caves Village and the small towns of Te Kuiti and Otorohanga. Please note: This tour is not suitable for elderly people or anyone with mobility difficulties. A reasonable level of fitness is required.