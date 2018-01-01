Welcome to Waikato
Top experiences in Waikato
Waikato activities
Small-Group Lord of the Rings Hobbiton Movie Set from Auckland
After morning pickup from your Auckland hotel, travel south over the Bombay Hills to the rich farmland of the Waikato region. Stretch your legs and enjoy a stop for morning tea (own expense) en-route to HobbitonArrive in Hobbiton, where your movie set tour begins. Explore the magical world of ‘the Shire’ as your guide entertains you with stories about the making of The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy. See the hobbit holes, the mill and the double-arch bridge, the party tree and the Green Dragon Inn. Pose for pictures at the door of Bilbo Baggins’ house and see stunning views overlooking the largest ‘outdoor set’ in the world! Cross the double-arch bridge and enjoy a complimentary cider, ale or ginger beer inside the Green Dragon Inn.After your tour of Hobbiton, enjoy lunch (included) at the Green Dragon marquee before travelling back to Auckland.
Hobbiton, Rotorua and Waitomo Caves Day Trip
Hotel pickups from 6:30am - Please note you must be ready and waiting at your specified time. We have set times at the attractions on tour - We apologise but If you are late we cannot wait. We start our day traveling from Auckland to Hobbiton through Waikato, where you will take in the gorgeous scenery of Dairy Farms and the Hauraki Plains. On arrival at Hobbiton, you will be guided through the picturesque, 1,250 acre sheep farm with spectacular views across to the Kaimai Ranges. You will be escorted through the twelve acre site and be given fascinating details of how the Hobbiton Movie set was created.The Hobbit holes, Green Dragon Inn, the Mill and other structures were created for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films. They can be viewed and you will see how this beautiful piece of Waikato farmland was transformed into The Shire from Middle-Earth, with the finale being a complimentary drink at the "Green Dragon Inn". After this tour you will travel to Rotorua (approximately 55 minutes) to Te Puia where you will have lunch. Te Puia spans 70 hectares within the historic Te Whakarewarewa Valley, on the edge of Rotorua. It is home to the Pohutu geyser, mud pools, hot springs, silica formations, the Kiwi bird and the national schools of wood carving, weaving, stone and bone carving. They have shared these treasures with manuhiri (visitors) for 170 years and proudly continue that legacy today.From there we travel to Waitomo Caves, World renowned and a magnet for both local and overseas visitors, the Waitomo Glowworm Caves occupy a high placing in the New Zealand vacation wish-list. The glow worm, Arachnocampa luminosa, is unique to New Zealand. Thousands of these tiny creatures radiate their unmistakable luminescent light as expert guides provide informative commentary on the Caves' historical and geological significance. You will walk into the caves and sail out in a small boat.
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Hobbiton Movie Set Early Access Tour
Depart from your Auckland hotel at approximately 6:30am for a roughly 2.5-hour drive south over the Bombay Hills to the lush farmland of the Waikato region. Upon arrival at the Hobbiton Movie Set, you and your fellow The Lord of the Rings fans have an early tour with a private guide. Ask away about Mordor, filming details, and whatever else comes to mind as you pass Bilbo Baggins’ house, the mill, and the party tree, among other recognizable landmarks. One thing you won’t get out your guide? Whether or not the five hobbit holes you visit appeared in The Hobbit series. Ogle the round doors and windows of the Smials that are not open to visit during the regular tours. This is the only way to see the latest in hobbit architecture!Head to an epic breakfast at the Green Dragon Inn. The meal includes morning staples such as scrambled eggs, bacon and fruit, in addition to creamy mushrooms, grilled tomatoes and a specially made breakfast mince. After your tour of Hobbiton Movie Set, hop in your provided transport to head back to your Auckland hotel. Along the way, you will stop for a scoop of New Zealand’s signature Hokey Pokey ice cream at Pokeno. The world-famous vanilla ice cream is packed with clumps of honeycomb toffee — a sweet way to end your day.
Hobbiton Movie Sets Shore Tour: Lord of the Rings, the Hobbit
Departing Tauranga, we first cross the harbour bridge, which offers great views of The Mount, the volcanic core 232m high which marks the entrance to the harbour of Tauranga. We then climb up to over 1000 feet to cross the Kaimai mountain range which divides the Bay of Plenty coastal region from the Waikato district, the main dairy farming area of New Zealand.We soon arrive at Hobbiton, the movie set location for the village in the Lord of The Rings films and of courseThe Hobbit movie trilogy.Here we will be met by our guide at the Shires Rest for an informative two hour tour around the movie set location. Stand under the party tree, walk past the Hobbit holes, imagine yourself among the characters.Nestled deep in the rolling hills of the Waikato, this location was chosen for it's unblemished landscape. The tour ends at the Green Dragon Pub where you can enjoy a Hobbit Ale and a light lunch (own expense) if you wish.We then start the journey back to Tauranga, stopping at the summit of the Kaimai ranges at over 1000ft above sea level for some great photo opportunities overlooking the valley far below and extinct Volcanoes in the distance.Time permitting we also stop at a local honey center to see the hives and taste some of the special local Manuka honey, and perhaps indulge in a tasty honey ice cream.Finally we return to the ship, passing millionaires waterfront homes lining the beautiful golden sand beaches of Mount Maunganui.
Tauranga Shore Excursion: ‘Lord of the Rings’ Set, Rotorua
Your shore excursion begins with pickup from your cruise ship port at Tauranga. The scenic route to Middle Earth takes you across the Tauranga harbor bridge, then leaves the Bay of Plenty coast to climb the Kaimai mountain range and enter the Waikato district's lush farmlands.Arriving at Hobbiton near the town of Matamata in Waikato, meet your guide and take a two-hour tour of this famous movie set location. Enter the world of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings on a walk past hobbit holes, stand under the party tree and admire the gently rolling farmland that brought the Shire to life. Your Hobbiton tour concludes with a drink of beer, cider or ginger beer at the Green Dragon Inn.Your tour continues over the Mamaku mountain range and into Rotorua. Stop for lunch (own expense) beside Lake Rotorua, then continue to the living thermal village of Whakarewarewa.Accompanied by a Maori guide, admire the amazing thermal springs and bubbling mud pools, and see the famous Pohutu Geyser burst into life. Listen to your guide's fascinating commentary, and hear how people learned to live in harmony with the geothermal activity, cooking over steam vents and bathing in the hot springs.Your tour also takes you to the traditional Maori meeting house, Whare Tupuna, with its ancient wood carvings. See Maori customs and legends come to life when you experience a traditional Maori welcome, songs and dances, including the warlike Haka dance with its demonstration of fighting skills.The return trip to the port follows a different route, revealing more of New Zealand's scenic beauty. If time allows, stop at a redwood forest en route for a photo shoot -- with cloaks, hats, staffs and swords provided, you can dress up as Bilbo, Gandalf, Eowyn and other favorite characters from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit for the ultimate souvenir of your trip to Middle Earth!Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Tauranga port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie Set Tour from the Port of Tauranga
After pickup from the port at Tauranga, your shore excursion takes a scenic route to Middle-earth. Leave the Bay of Plenty behind as you cross the Tauranga Harbour Bridge to traverse the Kaimai mountain range before you arrive at the lush farmland of the Waikato district. Located about an hour from Tauranga, near the town of Matamata in Waikato, the Hobbiton movie set provides a fun and fascinating experience of this famous location in the LOTR films. Meet your guide for a 2-hour tour of the movie set and hear about the work that goes on behind the scenes to make a successful movie.Walk past numerous hobbit holes, stand under the party tree where Bilbo had his farewell birthday party and admire the gentle hills where the Shire came to life. Enjoy time to soak up the magic of Hobbiton without being rushed to get to another activity. When you reach the Green Dragon Inn, sip a complimentary local ale, cider or ginger beer. After your meal, bid farewell to Hobbiton and head back towards Tauranga, stopping at McLaren Falls Park for a stroll through native bush that leads to a beautiful waterfall. True-blue fans can even take the time to dress up as your favorite The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit character. Wear Gandalf's cloak and hat, or channel Bilbo or Eowyn as you wield a sword. The lush greenery provides the perfect backdrop for a photo. If time permits, make a quick stop to see local bees, taste New Zealand Manuka honey, try a luscious ice cream, or stop at a beach on the way back to the Tauranga port. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Tauranga port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.