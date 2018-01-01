Welcome to Te Aroha

Te Aroha has a great vibe. You could even say that it’s got ‘the love', which is the literal meaning of the name. Tucked under the elbow of the bush-clad Mt Te Aroha (952m), it’s a good base for tramping or ‘taking the waters’ in the town’s therapeutic thermal springs. It’s also the southern trailhead on the Hauraki Rail Trail. The sleepy main street is good for trawling for quirky antiques and vintage clothing and accessories. Many of the town's attractions are arrayed around Te Aroha's leafy hillside Domain.