5-Tunnel Rail Bike Tour from Taumarunui

Your tour begins when you check-in at 9:45am at your departure location in Taumarunui. At 10am you will depart on the shuttle bus for the 10-minute drive to the start of the line at Okahukura. Before you set off your guide will give you a short safety briefing on the use of the RailBikes. Then, you’ll be ready for your journey along the most rugged and expensive rail line ever built in New Zealand. The line ascends on the steepest part of the 142 kilometers of rail line to the first and longest tunnel on the line. This will be the hardest part of the journey but will get you nicely warmed up! The lights on your RailBike will shine the way as you travel 1.5 kilometres underground. You will travel through 5 tunnels in total, see rugged high country sheep farms, native bush and on a clear day, spectacular views of the central north island volcanoes. After travelling for 20 kilometres you get to the town of Matiere where your guide will offer you hot soup, a bun, slice and a hot drink. Your RailBikes will be turned around on the purpose built turntables and you will return from the way you came. You will be back in Taumarunui by 2:30pm.