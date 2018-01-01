Welcome to Taumarunui
For details on the Forgotten World Hwy between Taumarunui and Stratford, contact Eastern Taranaki Experience. Details on canoeing and kayaking on the Whanganui River can be obtained from Whanganui National Park.
Top experiences in Taumarunui
Taumarunui activities
5-Tunnel Rail Bike Tour from Taumarunui
Your tour begins when you check-in at 9:45am at your departure location in Taumarunui. At 10am you will depart on the shuttle bus for the 10-minute drive to the start of the line at Okahukura. Before you set off your guide will give you a short safety briefing on the use of the RailBikes. Then, you’ll be ready for your journey along the most rugged and expensive rail line ever built in New Zealand. The line ascends on the steepest part of the 142 kilometers of rail line to the first and longest tunnel on the line. This will be the hardest part of the journey but will get you nicely warmed up! The lights on your RailBike will shine the way as you travel 1.5 kilometres underground. You will travel through 5 tunnels in total, see rugged high country sheep farms, native bush and on a clear day, spectacular views of the central north island volcanoes. After travelling for 20 kilometres you get to the town of Matiere where your guide will offer you hot soup, a bun, slice and a hot drink. Your RailBikes will be turned around on the purpose built turntables and you will return from the way you came. You will be back in Taumarunui by 2:30pm.
20 Tunnel - Rail Cart Tour
20 Tunnel 1: RailCarts travel along the line - Okahukura to Whangamomona Time : Depart the FWA Taumarunui Depot at 7.30am and arrive in Whangamomona approx 3.45pm. - the "Same Day" shuttle will deliver you back to our Taumarunui depot at approx 5.30pm.The Adventure: Choose this tour if you are planning to: start and finish in Taumarunui OR start in Taumarunui, stay overnight in Whangamomona and return to Taumarunui the next day OR start in Taumarunui and have your vehicle transferred to Whangamomona to continue your journey from there. Board the carts at Okahukura and enjoy the rural landscape of the King Country before plunging into the longest tunnel on the line. Pass through the depleted settlements of Matiere and Ohura before arriving at Tokirima where lunch awaits you. The afternoon takes you through the spectacular Tangarakau Gorge and on to Whangamomona. Take a wonder around the Republic before boarding our shuttle to travel by road back to Taumarunui along the famed State Highway 43 - The Forgotten World Highway. For those choosing to stay overnight or longer in Whangamomona - you will find your luggage awaiting you at your chosen accommodation. Please Note - Accommodation in Whangamomona must be booked separately to FWA.