Hobbiton Movie Set and Waitomo Glowworm Caves from Auckland

After leaving Auckland you will travel south over the Bombay Hills as you get elevated panoramic views of the Waikato Region and travel across the scenic Hauraki Plains to Matamata, the home of Hobbiton Movie Set.You will then enjoy the most informative trip of a lifetime as you explore the Movie Set on a 2-hour tour in the expert hands of your very knowledgeable tour guide. The Hobbiton Movie Set Tour is based at the original location where Hobbiton was created for the filming of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. It offers an interesting and entertaining experience incorporating the famous film set and a special insight into rural life. Begin with a tour through the picturesque 1,250 acre sheep farm with spectacular views across the Kaimai Ranges. Your guide will escort you through the 10 acre site recounting fascinating details of how the Hobbiton Movie Set was created. Hobbit Holes, The Green Dragon Inn, The Mill and other structures can be viewed and you will see how this beautiful piece of Waikato farmland was transformed into the Shire from Middle-earth. Specially brewed beverages are available at the Green Dragon Inn as you complete your tourAfterwards, enjoy a very “Kiwi” style counter lunch at the "Shire's Rest" and get to share stories from Hobbiton and interact with your fellow travellers.You will then travel to the mesmerizing Waitomo Glowworm Caves. Be amazed by the thousands of magical glowworms as you glide silently by boat in the world famous Waitomo Glowworm Caves. Your guide on this 45-minute tour will likely be a descendant of the Maori Chief who originally explored the Caves and can share with you the remarkable history of the area. Walk through the majestic Cathedral Cove famous for its acousticsYour return trip to Auckland will then take you initially through some of New Zealand’s most beautiful countryside before following northwards the majestic Waikato River, the longest river in New Zealand, part of the way back to Auckland. You will pass Ngaruawahia, the home of the Maori King; Taupiri with its very sacred Maori burial ground.To complete that day, you will be taken back to your hotel in the Auckland CBD.