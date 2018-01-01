Best of New Zealand

Compared with their enormous neighbour to the left, the islands of New Zealand don’t look especially big on the map, but don’t let their small stature deceive you. There is much to do here, be it biking to old gold mining sites, cruising remote fjords, or taking in some of the world's most breathtaking views. But if you’re short on travel dollars, fear not; this trip squeezes in the very best of both the North and South Islands into an affordable, action-packed 21-day itinerary that moves swiftly without ever seeming rushed.