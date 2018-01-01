Welcome to Karamea & Around

Friendly tramping hub Karamea is colourful, pint-sized, and perched by the enticing wilderness of Kahurangi National Park. As the beginning (or end) point of the Heaphy and Wangapeka Tracks, it's common to see trampers gearing up for adventure (or shuffling wearily to the pub). You can delve into the national park on much shorter walks, in particular around the 35 million-year-old Oparara Basin, whose rainforest hides limestone caverns and natural rock arches.

