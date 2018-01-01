Welcome to Tongariro National Park
The National Park – New Zealand’s first – was gifted by local Tuwharetoa Māori more than a century ago. Long before it was granted dual Unesco World Heritage status for its volcanic landscape and deep cultural importance, the Māori believed that the mountains were strong warriors who fought among each other. In the process, they created the landscape that attracts more than 200,000 visitors each year. Visit once and you’ll understand why it was worth fighting for.
Top experiences in Tongariro National Park
Tongariro National Park activities
Full-Day Tongariro Alpine Crossing Hike
Often described as one of the best day hikes in New Zealand, this tour provides an opportunity to experience some of the most scenic and active volcanic areas of the park. It takes 6-8 hours to do the main track. The extra optional side summit of Mt Ngauruhoe is 2 hours and Mt Tongariro is 1.5 hours.The track winds up the Mangatepopo Valley to the saddle between Tongariro and Ngauruhoe. It climbs to the Red Crater, then drops down to the vivid Emerald Lakes. After passing the Blue Lake, the track descends around the northern slope of Tongariro, then descends further in a zig-zag to the Ketetahi Hut. From the hut, the track continues down the mountain through tussock plains, then into the native forest to the end of the track.There are a range of different transport options available to you. If you are staying in Taupo or Turangi there is a return shuttle service to your hotel and back. If you are just outside of these areas you can get a return shuttle from an i-SITE in in Taupo or Turangi. Hire gear is available on the bus in the morning.Choose the Base Camp option if you wish to be picked up from our Base Camp and returned there after the hike. Base Camp is a secure car park in front of the Tongariro Holiday Park. Hire gear available in the bus.Choose the Ketetahi option if you wish to be more independent. With this option, you’ll drive your car to the end of the track where we will meet you. From here we will take you to the beginning of the track where you can hike the entire track back to your car. This option allows you as much time as you want on the hike, however, gear is not available for hire.Regardless of which option you choose, a map and information sheet will be provided to you to help you plan and prepare for your day. It will outline safety considerations and help remind you to look after the beautiful National Park during your hike.
Tongariro White Water Rafting from Taupo and Turangi
After you reach the river base, your guide will provide you with rafting gear. Once dressed for the river, one of your professional Kiwi river guides will give you a full safety briefing before you load onto your vehicle for the twenty minute drive up to the river. During the drive to the river, one of the guides will point out the many amazing landmarks along the way and tell you of the Maori history,myths and legends associated with the area. At the river, we will grab some great shots of you and the group and then set you off on your adventure. You will raft over 9 miles (14km), through over 50 class 3 rapids. Three-quarters of the way down the river, you will pull over and visit a hidden waterfall. Here you'll walk up a small side stream for approximately five minutes until arriving at a beautiful two tiered waterfall. Here you can choose to climb a short rope and jump off the waterfall into the pool below (weather permitting). This proves to be a highlight for most, adding another 25 minutes to the trip. If the weather is not suitable for the Waterfall excursion then we offer a different optional cliff jump.After the waterfall excursion, you'll float through the longest flat part on the river and enjoy hot chocolate and chocolate candy before taking on the last 30 minutes of the journey. At the last rapid we collect some fantastic action photos of you rafting. Once off the river, you will be transported back to our base for a hot shower. Once changed, you can enjoy a complimentary cold beer/soda or hot mulled wine as well as a river dog (hot dog) while taking a look at your trip's photos. A river guide will host you, thanking you and bidding you farewell once the tour is complete.
North Island 6-Day Adventure Tour: Auckland to Wellington RT
Day 1: Auckland to HaheiMeet the group and head south east stopping at the famous Cathedral Cove. Accessible only by foot or by boat, this beautiful coastal spot is one of the ‘must see’ sites on the Coromandel Peninsula. Drive to the unique Hot Water Beach and dig up your own personal spa pool in the sand (tide dependent). Overnight in beach side cabins and enjoy a BBQ dinner.Accommodation: Comfortable cabins, near the beach Meals: DinnerDay 2: Hahei to RotoruaArrive into Rotorua around lunchtime, an area known for its Maori heritage and thermal activity. Take the opportunity to do some great optional activities like a visit to Hobbiton, white water rafting, zorbing or the luge (additional cost). In the evening, you'll be welcomed into the authentic Tamaki Maori Village, where you can discover and learn more about Maori art forms, ancient rituals and traditions. Enjoy a traditional Maori hangi (feast) with your hosts. After dinner, soak in the hot pools back at your accommodation.Accommodation: Central City LodgeMeals: Breakfast, DinnerDay 3: Rotorua to WhakahoroStart the day with a visit to bubbling mud pools before travelling to the spectacular Huka Falls. Then it’s off to the award winning Blue Duck Lodge. The group will head out on a 4WD farm adventure to explore this vast and spectacular property.You'll learn about the surrounding ecosystem and the varying conservation initiatives underway on this impressive station. Dinner is cooked using local produce.Accommodation: Rustic country lodge Meals: Breakfast, DinnerDay 4: Whakahoro to Tongaririo National ParkFrom the station we head into Tongariro National Park for a chance to hike the Tongariro Crossing (19km); rated as New Zealand’s best one-day walk. There are other options for shorter walks around this volcanic region or visiting the Volcanic Centre Museum. Accommodation is within the National Park at an alpine lodge. Accommodation: Alpine Lodge Meals: Breakfast, DinnerDay 5: Tongaririo National Park to WellingtonToday we make our way to Wellington, New Zealand’s capital city. Get a taste of ‘Wellywood’ home to Weta Workshop (the special effects studio behind Lord of the Rings and Avatar), visit the iconic Beehive (Parlimant building), the national museum of Te Papa and and the bustling waterfront area.Accommodation: Central City Hostel Meals: BreakfastDay 6: Wellington to AucklandToday is an express journey from Wellington to Auckland. We stop along the way for photos and to have lunch in National Park. Meals: Breakfast
Great Lake Taupo Mountain Bike and Kayak Package
We will shuttle you and your bikes from our Taupo Kayaking Adventures base in Acacia Bay to Kinloch, where the W2K section (Kinloch to Whakaipo Bay) of the Great Lake Trail begins. Follow the markers along the marina waterfront and then up a gully to Boojum Dell. The mountain biking trail climbs steadily up through native bush and onto the headland, providing great views across the lake and back down into Kinloch. At the junction of the Headland Loop there is a toilet and a map. From here you continue to ride down the undulating pumice trail through native bush towards Whakaipo Bay. There was no major importing of gravel onto this track, the surface is just the way a real mountain bike track should be. Looping around some contours on the hillsides there are excellent views of Lake Taupo and the Tongariro National Park to the south. Along the Great Lake Trail, listen for native birds and wind in the bushes at one of the nice viewpoints. There are some great fast flowing sections on this part of the trail. At the end of the track you will ride through farmlands, past paddocks of sheep and down towards Whakaipo Bay which is one of the last untouched reserves left on the shores of Lake Taupo. This place is so rustic and raw, you will be speechless. It is here at Whakaipo Bay where your gourmet lunch will await you, either on the shores of the lake or amongst the rustic land. After lunch your guide will equip you with your kayaking equipment so we can set off on our kayaking leg. A leisure kayak will bring you towards the historic Maori Rock Carvings at Mine Bay. Your guide will explain the Carving’s cultural significance to the lake and surrounding areas as you admire and float beneath them. On your journey back to base you will be paddling over crystal clear waters below native bush, past steep cliffs and mini inlets. This trip can be run in the opposite direction as well, starting with the kayaking leg first. Tours include: Guide / Full instruction Top quality kayaking equipment Mountain bike and helmet Gourmet lunch and refreshments Transport to and from tracks – from our base Note: Please refer to our Gear list tab on our website of what’s you need to bring and wear. Time 9.00am, allow 8 hours (6 hours riding / paddling time) Price Min 2 persons at NZD $360.00pp Base – Meeting Point / Starting Location: Unit 2, 876 Acacia Bay Road, Acacia Bay, Taupo
Taupo Adventure Combo Tour including Scenic Helicopter Flight
Starting at Taupo Marina, a 1.5-hour catamaran cruise glides you over the pristine waters of Lake Taupo, tucked into the volcanic peaks of Tongariro National Park. Snap photos of the landscape, including Maori rock carvings, while you sip morning coffee provided on board with Chris Jolly Outdoors. Then amp up the adventure factor with a with a 12-minute scenic helicopter flight over the Wairakei Geothermal Fields with INFLITE Helicopters. Get an aerial panorama of the Craters of the Moon, see Maori rock carvings and hover above Huka Falls.Afterward, it’s back to the water to zoom close to thundering waterfalls from the water during a 30-minute jet-boat ride with Huka Falls Jet, speeding 50 mph (80 kph) and taking 360-degree spins on the Waikato River.
Tandem Skydive in Taupo from 15,000 Feet
On the day of your skydive, you can travel in style from your Taupo hotel by limousine or drive yourself to the drop-zone. Upon arrival, the reservations team will walk you through check-in and your safety briefing. You can opt to add on a video or photo package before it’s time to gear up and meet your tandem instructor.When you're ready, board the small aircraft for a scenic flight that takes around 20 minutes to reach altitude at 15,000 feet. You're treated to stunning aerial views of Lake Taupo, Mt. Ruapehu, Tongariro National Park, and 'Mt. Doom' of The Lord of the Rings fame. Finally, your attached guide will move you gently toward the door of the plane with legs dangling over the side for the 3-2-1 countdown.The skydive takes you careening into a free-fall at speeds of up to 124 mph — the ultimate heart-pounding thrill — until you reach around 5,000 feet in elevation, when your parachute will deploy. Check out the views from coast to coast across the North Island and relax during the canopy ride back down to firm ground.If you selected a video package, you can relive this unforgettable experience on the big screen at the base before your trip back to your accommodation.