Full-Day Tongariro Alpine Crossing Hike
Often described as one of the best day hikes in New Zealand, this tour provides an opportunity to experience some of the most scenic and active volcanic areas of the park. It takes 6-8 hours to do the main track. The extra optional side summit of Mt Ngauruhoe is 2 hours and Mt Tongariro is 1.5 hours.The track winds up the Mangatepopo Valley to the saddle between Tongariro and Ngauruhoe. It climbs to the Red Crater, then drops down to the vivid Emerald Lakes. After passing the Blue Lake, the track descends around the northern slope of Tongariro, then descends further in a zig-zag to the Ketetahi Hut. From the hut, the track continues down the mountain through tussock plains, then into the native forest to the end of the track.There are a range of different transport options available to you. If you are staying in Taupo or Turangi there is a return shuttle service to your hotel and back. If you are just outside of these areas you can get a return shuttle from an i-SITE in in Taupo or Turangi. Hire gear is available on the bus in the morning.Choose the Base Camp option if you wish to be picked up from our Base Camp and returned there after the hike. Base Camp is a secure car park in front of the Tongariro Holiday Park. Hire gear available in the bus.Choose the Ketetahi option if you wish to be more independent. With this option, you’ll drive your car to the end of the track where we will meet you. From here we will take you to the beginning of the track where you can hike the entire track back to your car. This option allows you as much time as you want on the hike, however, gear is not available for hire.Regardless of which option you choose, a map and information sheet will be provided to you to help you plan and prepare for your day. It will outline safety considerations and help remind you to look after the beautiful National Park during your hike.
Tongariro White Water Rafting from Taupo and Turangi
After you reach the river base, your guide will provide you with rafting gear. Once dressed for the river, one of your professional Kiwi river guides will give you a full safety briefing before you load onto your vehicle for the twenty minute drive up to the river. During the drive to the river, one of the guides will point out the many amazing landmarks along the way and tell you of the Maori history,myths and legends associated with the area. At the river, we will grab some great shots of you and the group and then set you off on your adventure. You will raft over 9 miles (14km), through over 50 class 3 rapids. Three-quarters of the way down the river, you will pull over and visit a hidden waterfall. Here you'll walk up a small side stream for approximately five minutes until arriving at a beautiful two tiered waterfall. Here you can choose to climb a short rope and jump off the waterfall into the pool below (weather permitting). This proves to be a highlight for most, adding another 25 minutes to the trip. If the weather is not suitable for the Waterfall excursion then we offer a different optional cliff jump.After the waterfall excursion, you'll float through the longest flat part on the river and enjoy hot chocolate and chocolate candy before taking on the last 30 minutes of the journey. At the last rapid we collect some fantastic action photos of you rafting. Once off the river, you will be transported back to our base for a hot shower. Once changed, you can enjoy a complimentary cold beer/soda or hot mulled wine as well as a river dog (hot dog) while taking a look at your trip's photos. A river guide will host you, thanking you and bidding you farewell once the tour is complete.
Tongariro River Family Fun White Water Rafting from Turangi
Once welcomed and signed in, you will be taken through to a big back shed where all of the modern river equipment, heated changing rooms and clean toilets are housed. Here you will be welcomed to the base in Maori, and get a full explain of the gear and facilities, and be fully outfited in up-to-date river apparel. Once dressed for the river one of your professional 'Kiwi' river guides will give you a full safety briefing in the comfort of the shed before being loaded onto the vehicles for the 15-minute drive up to the river. During the drive to the river one of the guides will point out the many amazing landmarks along the way and tell you of the Maori history and myths and legends which associate with the area.At the river, grab some great shots of you and the group and then your off on your adventure. You will raft over 8km's, through 20plus grade 2 rapids. On the second rapid of the trip your driver will be positioned on the river bank to snap some great action photo's of you. Halfway down the river the team will pull over to the National Trout Centre. Here, hop out of the rafts and visit the breeding pool for the baby trout. Enjoy some hot chocolate and chocolate and the kids can feed the fish. After the trout center visit, there is the opportunity for a cliff jump (optional/weather permitting). In total, spend approximately 1.75-hours on the river.Once off the river, be transported back to the base for a hot shower. Once changed you come through to the comfortable shop space and enjoy a complimentary cold beer/soda or hot mulled wine as well as a river dog (hot dog) while viewing your trip photos.Photo's, retail items and other adventure operator information, is available after the experience and one of river guides will be there to thank and farewell you good bye.
Tongariro Self-Guided Audio Tour
Explore the stunningly beautiful and popular area of Tongariro which is made up of 3 volcanic peaks. In this audio tour, learn about the volcanic activity and the craters that are found in the area like the Red, Central and North Crater. This 7 hour hike will tell you about Māori myths and legends while walking through this legendary area that was also made famous by the filming of The Lord of the Rings. You will also see the Lower Mangatepopo Valley, Mount Ruapehu, Soda Springs, Upper Mangatepopo Valley, Ngauruhoe Summit, the Oturere Valley Lookout, the Emerald Lakes, Blue Lake and Lake Rotoaira with North Views, Ketetahi Springs, and the Totara Forest. This is your tour to do at your own pace.
5-Tunnel Forgotten Railway Adventure from Taumarunui
Time : Depart our Taumarunui depot at 8.30am or 12.00pm. The Adventure: Experience the first 16km of the Forgotten World Railway. Enjoy a taste of the Forgotten World journey. Travel through 5 tunnels including the longest tunnel (1.5km) on the line before stopping for light snack and returning on the rails back through the 5 tunnels (bonus!) to the starting point.Included in your day:Shuttles to/from our Taumarunui Depot out to the RailCarts at Okahukura, morning or afternoon tea and of course your RailCart What to bring: In this region the weather is changeable and it’s best to prepare for all conditions no matter the season. Layered clothing with a good wind/rain jacket or shell is ideal. The RailCarts have plastic side-curtains that provide reasonable rain protection. We suggest the following should be taken with you on the RailCart: Sunglasses, Camera, Binoculars Water and extra snacks if required Warm thermal/merino clothing, including hat, scarf and gloves Sturdy footwear (no jandals) with warm socks Warm windproof jacket with hood even in fine weather 100% Rainproof coat and over-trousers if rain is predicted
Old Coach Road Self-Guided Bike Tour from Ohakune
Start your journey at base in Ohakune where you will be fitted with a helmet, bike and safety kit before being given a safety briefing and talked through the ride. You will be offered the free app to help guide you through the trip. Once you are ready, the shuttle will take you and your bike to the Horopito end of the Old Coach Road. Horopito is 150 meters higher than Ohakune so overall you have an easier ride. The ride will cover Open farmland, native bush, viaducts, train tunnels and more. As you arrive at the Ohakune end of the trail there is an optional pump track and beautiful ride down besides the Mangawhero River back to base where you will finish your ride.