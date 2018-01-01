Full-Day Tongariro Alpine Crossing Hike

Often described as one of the best day hikes in New Zealand, this tour provides an opportunity to experience some of the most scenic and active volcanic areas of the park. It takes 6-8 hours to do the main track. The extra optional side summit of Mt Ngauruhoe is 2 hours and Mt Tongariro is 1.5 hours.The track winds up the Mangatepopo Valley to the saddle between Tongariro and Ngauruhoe. It climbs to the Red Crater, then drops down to the vivid Emerald Lakes. After passing the Blue Lake, the track descends around the northern slope of Tongariro, then descends further in a zig-zag to the Ketetahi Hut. From the hut, the track continues down the mountain through tussock plains, then into the native forest to the end of the track.There are a range of different transport options available to you. If you are staying in Taupo or Turangi there is a return shuttle service to your hotel and back. If you are just outside of these areas you can get a return shuttle from an i-SITE in in Taupo or Turangi. Hire gear is available on the bus in the morning.Choose the Base Camp option if you wish to be picked up from our Base Camp and returned there after the hike. Base Camp is a secure car park in front of the Tongariro Holiday Park. Hire gear available in the bus.Choose the Ketetahi option if you wish to be more independent. With this option, you’ll drive your car to the end of the track where we will meet you. From here we will take you to the beginning of the track where you can hike the entire track back to your car. This option allows you as much time as you want on the hike, however, gear is not available for hire.Regardless of which option you choose, a map and information sheet will be provided to you to help you plan and prepare for your day. It will outline safety considerations and help remind you to look after the beautiful National Park during your hike.