Welcome to Great Barrier Island
Although only 88km and a 30-minute flight from Auckland, Great Barrier seems a world away. The island has no supermarket, no mains electricity supply (only private solar, wind and diesel generators) and no mains drainage (only septic tanks). Some roads are unsealed and petrol costs are high. Mobile-phone reception is improving but still limited and there are no banks, ATMs or street lights. Two-thirds of the island is publicly owned and managed by DOC.
From around mid-December to mid-January is the peak season, so make sure you book transport, accommodation and activities well in advance.
Top experiences in Great Barrier Island
Great Barrier Island activities
The adventure continues as you are driven past native bush and rugged peaks to a private homestead, where you can enjoy a relaxed kiwi style picnic lunch. A short drive takes you to a sweeping, often deserted stretch of pristine white sand. There is time here for a swim or a meander along the beach to visit the graves of those drowned in one of New Zealand's worst shipwrecks. Visit the only working cattle and sheep farm on Great Barrier Island, where relics of the past remain. Here the world's largest population of Brown Teal can be found, a friendly little duck on the verge of extinction. At a nearby stream, monster eels come when called and can be fed if you dare!This unforgettable day is rounded off with a climb to the top of Windy Canyon, a spectacular short walk. The path winds around rocky outcrops and past sheer cliffs coated with rata vines and takes in breathtaking views of the island and beyond.This unique small group tour operator is a Gold Level Certified Qualmark Endorsed Visitor Activity and provides expert guided eco-tours in the greater Auckland region, a company delivering a quality product focusing on the natural and cultural heritage of the area. Winner of the Tourism Export Council 2016 Operator of the Year Award.
Catch the 9am ferry from downtown Auckland (sailing is approximately 35 minutes) and meet your local guide at Matiatia ferry dock for a 10am start. Your walk around the double headlands starts as soon as we have met and briefed you. On our way around the Matiatia headland, including Owhanake Bay, you can enjoy approximately 2 hours of beautiful views of the Hauraki Gulf Islands, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel; spot sea birds, native plants and, if you’re lucky, orcas or dolphins. Along the way, learn about the history and ecology of the Hauraki Gulf and Waiheke Island, its conservation projects and island life. We stop for lunch at Oneroa Village – eat in one of the local cafes, order a lunchbox or bring your own and picnic on the beach. After lunch, we will walk the Te Pio Rehiti Reserve and around the Church Bay headland, through a sculpture park and a stunning bush reserve, past amazing homes, city and sea views – approximately 2 hours.The walk ends back at Matiatia in time for you to catch the 4pm ferry to Auckland.