Great Barrier has unspoilt beaches, hot springs, old kauri dams, a forest sanctuary and a network of tramping tracks. Because there are no possums on the island, the native bush is lush.

Although only 88km and a 30-minute flight from Auckland, Great Barrier seems a world away. The island has no supermarket, no mains electricity supply (only private solar, wind and diesel generators) and no mains drainage (only septic tanks). Some roads are unsealed and petrol costs are high. Mobile-phone reception is improving but still limited and there are no banks, ATMs or street lights. Two-thirds of the island is publicly owned and managed by DOC.

From around mid-December to mid-January is the peak season, so make sure you book transport, accommodation and activities well in advance.

