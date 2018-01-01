Welcome to Sainshand
The aimag capital of Sainshand (Сайншанд) seems to rise out of the dust. It's divided into two parts: a cluster of homes and businesses around the train station, and the more developed centre, 2km south, where you'll find most of the action. It is not a tourist town by any conceivable measure, but a nearby monastery and a couple of museums in town are worth a look. Plus, the sunsets ooze pastels. Daily trains barrel through carrying coal and flesh, energy and blood, to the Chinese border, less than three hours away.
Top experiences in Sainshand
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.