Welcome to Sainshand

The aimag capital of Sainshand (Сайншанд) seems to rise out of the dust. It's divided into two parts: a cluster of homes and businesses around the train station, and the more developed centre, 2km south, where you'll find most of the action. It is not a tourist town by any conceivable measure, but a nearby monastery and a couple of museums in town are worth a look. Plus, the sunsets ooze pastels. Daily trains barrel through carrying coal and flesh, energy and blood, to the Chinese border, less than three hours away.